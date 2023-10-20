Lenexa-based Heart to Heart International is bringing medical supplies to Gaza and Israel

Heart to Heart International is sending humanitarian aid in the form of medicines, medical supplies and hygiene kits to the Middle East as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The nonprofit's CEO, Kim Carroll, says her organization is coordinating with partners in the region to provide aid to anyone in need, regardless of which side of this conflict they are on.

"We work with partners that are on the ground, that are trusted, that we feel very confident are not going to redistribute our aid inappropriately or sell it," Carroll said.

People who want to help Heart to Heart's cause can head to their website to donate funds or volunteer their time.

