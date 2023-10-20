© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Lenexa-based Heart to Heart International is bringing medical supplies to Gaza and Israel

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.
Ali Mahmoud
/
AP
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The humanitarian organization Heart to Heart International, based in Lenexa, Kansas, is working with partners in the Middle East to bring humanitarian aid to people in Gaza and Israel.

Heart to Heart International is sending humanitarian aid in the form of medicines, medical supplies and hygiene kits to the Middle East as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The nonprofit's CEO, Kim Carroll, says her organization is coordinating with partners in the region to provide aid to anyone in need, regardless of which side of this conflict they are on.

"We work with partners that are on the ground, that are trusted, that we feel very confident are not going to redistribute our aid inappropriately or sell it," Carroll said.

People who want to help Heart to Heart's cause can head to their website to donate funds or volunteer their time.

Up To Date PodcastwarIsraelnon-profitsmedicationMiddle East
