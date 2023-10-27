© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A new film documents the rise of KC Tenants, Kansas City's grassroots tenant union

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Adrian Hererra
According to a study by Rent.com, the Kansas City area had the highest yearly increase in rent among the 50 biggest cities in the country.

The short documentary “Renter Revolt: Housing and Human Rights in America’s Heartland," produced by TIME Magazine, shows how the tenant advocacy group has become a leading voice in the national conversation on affordable housing.

KC Tenants has already made enormous changes in Kansas City in just a short time period — from organizing numerous tenant unions to pushing through new city ordinances to getting candidates elected to Kansas City Council.

According to the new TIME Magazine short documentary “Renter Revolt: Housing and Human Rights in America’s Heartland,” the grassroots union is gaining recognition nationally, too.

Isabel Evans, who directed and produced “Renter Revolt,” told KCUR she started to really pay attention to KC Tenants at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when so many Americans were just, you know, terrified about housing security and their health and job security, (KC Tenants) were putting on these actions that were having real results,” Evans said.

Up To Date PodcastKansas CityMissourikc tenantsdocumentaryTenantsUnionsaffordable housingHousingAdvocacypolitics
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
