A new film documents the rise of KC Tenants, Kansas City's grassroots tenant union

KC Tenants has already made enormous changes in Kansas City in just a short time period — from organizing numerous tenant unions to pushing through new city ordinances to getting candidates elected to Kansas City Council.

According to the new TIME Magazine short documentary “Renter Revolt: Housing and Human Rights in America’s Heartland,” the grassroots union is gaining recognition nationally, too.

Isabel Evans, who directed and produced “Renter Revolt,” told KCUR she started to really pay attention to KC Tenants at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when so many Americans were just, you know, terrified about housing security and their health and job security, (KC Tenants) were putting on these actions that were having real results,” Evans said.

According to a study by Rent.com, the Kansas City area had the highest yearly increase in rent among the 50 biggest cities in the country.

