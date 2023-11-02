© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City women and queer filmmakers take 'A Seat At The Table' in new showcase

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two people sitting inside a radio studio. Both sit at microphones. One on the right is talking and gesturing while the other is listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Local filmmaker and organizer of “A Seat at the Table,” Ryan Njenga, left, listens while filmmaker Jack Holly talks about what it takes to make a local film production.

"A Seat at the Table," presented by the Kansas City Underground Film Festival, will feature the works of 12 local women and queer filmmakers.

This Friday, KC Underground Film Festival is featuring "A Seat at the Table," a showcase aiming to promote the work of women and queer filmmakers in Kansas City and the Midwest. The 90 minute screening will feature 12 films from local artists.

One of the event's organizers, Ryan Njenga, said the event hopes to give a platform to voices who are underrepresented in the film community.

"It's tough as a filmmaker in general and because [women and queer people] are a smaller percentage of the demographic of filmmakers, it can be a little discouraging to not see other people like you," said Njenga. "So that's why we're doing something like this, to motivate them."

The one-night-only event is taking place Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park. Tickets can be purchased here.

A Q&A with the directors will follow after the screening.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastFilmindependent filmArts & Culture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Erb
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content