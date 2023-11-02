Kansas City women and queer filmmakers take 'A Seat At The Table' in new showcase

This Friday, KC Underground Film Festival is featuring "A Seat at the Table," a showcase aiming to promote the work of women and queer filmmakers in Kansas City and the Midwest. The 90 minute screening will feature 12 films from local artists.

One of the event's organizers, Ryan Njenga, said the event hopes to give a platform to voices who are underrepresented in the film community.

"It's tough as a filmmaker in general and because [women and queer people] are a smaller percentage of the demographic of filmmakers, it can be a little discouraging to not see other people like you," said Njenga. "So that's why we're doing something like this, to motivate them."

The one-night-only event is taking place Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Arts Theater in Overland Park. Tickets can be purchased here.

A Q&A with the directors will follow after the screening.

