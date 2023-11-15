Oscar-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins is coming to Kansas City

Two-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins and script supervisor James Ellis Deakins are coming to Kansas City.

They’ll be at Unity Temple on the Plaza on Friday for a conversation on Roger’s book "Byways," a collection of photography he has taken over the years.

On Saturday, they'll be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a screening of their film "1917" followed by a conversation about their work on the movie.

Roger is best known for his cinematography on films such as "The Shawshank Redemption," "Fargo," and "O Brother Where Art Thou." He’s been nominated for 16 Academy Awards and won twice, for "1917" and "Blade Runner 2049." His wife James has worked alongside him on several films.

Much of the couple's work outside of cinematography involves educating aspiring filmmakers. In recent years, the two created a podcast called Team Deakins to shed light on the film industry.

"I didn't have any connection to a film business. It was like something other people did over there somewhere," Roger Deakins told KCUR's Up To Date. "So just to make that connection, so young people or young filmmakers feel that if they stick at it, if they try hard, there's a world out there that is accessible."



Sir Roger Deakins, Academy Award winning cinematographer

James Ellis Deakins, collaborator and co-host of Team Deakins podcast

The "Byways" book signing is a Rainy Day Books event at the Unity Temple on the Plaza, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. A donation based ticket option is available as well.

The screening and discussion of "1917" will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Visit their website for more information.