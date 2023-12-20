Kansas author says Indigenous voices are needed to address climate change

Daniel Wildcat, a professor at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, has studied how ancient Indigenous knowledge can be used to answer modern problems for over a decade.

In his new book “On Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth,” the author and activist combines history, personal experience and research to explore the concept of “Indigenuity,” which he describes as Native peoples’ “deep empirical knowledge” of the land.

Wildcat believes this wisdom can help undo climate change.

“We need to understand, you know, it's not all about us, but it's really about the ecosystems, the environments we live in. And I think that is a good place to begin,” Wildcat told KCUR’s Up To Date.

