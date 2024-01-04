Want to run for office? A Kansas City group will train women how to campaign

Women served in record numbers in state legislatures last year, and according to Laura Loyacono, president of the Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus, similar momentum is building in Kansas City.

Of the 21 women whom the organization endorsed in November's local elections, 18 won.

Despite that momentum, women are still underrepresented in politics. They make up a third or less of individuals in most elected offices. That's something that an upcoming training event wants to address.

The campaign school is a one day training, run by the Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus. It teaches women the basics of running for office and working on campaigns: how to fundraise, talk about their positions on key issues, managing volunteers and more.

"What we're trying to do is build confidence, build knowledge, build skills, and connect them with women mentors and other elected officials who have been in their same position," Loyacono said. "To see that they can do it, but also to make sure that their eyes are open when they go into running for office, that they understand some of the pitfalls."

The campaign school will take place January 20 at the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission. The training is free, and those interested in participating can still apply.

