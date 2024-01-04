© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Want to run for office? A Kansas City group will train women how to campaign

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST
Kansas City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw is behind legislation that would ban discrimination against workers for wearing Black hairstyles like dreadlocks or braids.
Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw is among the women that attended the Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus campaign school before she ran for office.

Women are still underrepresented in politics, despite serving in some of the highest numbers ever in 2023. The Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus is hoping to address that with a campaign school on January 20.

Women served in record numbers in state legislatures last year, and according to Laura Loyacono, president of the Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus, similar momentum is building in Kansas City.

Of the 21 women whom the organization endorsed in November's local elections, 18 won.

Despite that momentum, women are still underrepresented in politics. They make up a third or less of individuals in most elected offices. That's something that an upcoming training event wants to address.

The campaign school is a one day training, run by the Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus. It teaches women the basics of running for office and working on campaigns: how to fundraise, talk about their positions on key issues, managing volunteers and more.

"What we're trying to do is build confidence, build knowledge, build skills, and connect them with women mentors and other elected officials who have been in their same position," Loyacono said. "To see that they can do it, but also to make sure that their eyes are open when they go into running for office, that they understand some of the pitfalls."

The campaign school will take place January 20 at the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission. The training is free, and those interested in participating can still apply.

  • Laura Loyacono, president, Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus
  • Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem, 5th District councilmember
  • Rep. Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee
