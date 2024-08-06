Raytown track star Quincy Hall runs for gold in 400-meter finals at Paris Olympics
Raytown South alum Quincy Hall breezed past competitors in the men's 400-meter semifinals today. Tomorrow, he goes for gold in the finals. NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan joined Up To Date from Paris to share the latest on the Summer Games.
The Olympics in Paris are now past the halfway point, and they’ve enthralled viewers around the world.
Kansas City cheered Tuesday as 26-year-old track star Quincy Hall, a graduate of Raytown South High School, breezed past competitors in his heat, qualifying for the men's 400-meter finals.
NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan, who grew up in Kansas City, says Hall has a strong history in the event.
"He is a terrific runner at this distance. He's definitely a medal contender," Sullivan told Up To Date from Paris. "I'm really hoping to see him on the podium tomorrow night, too."
- Becky Sullivan, NPR sports correspondent