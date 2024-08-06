© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Polls close at 7 p.m. Find live election results for Missouri and Kansas here.
Up To Date

Raytown track star Quincy Hall runs for gold in 400-meter finals at Paris Olympics

By Brian Ellison,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:28 PM CDT
Quincy Hall, of the United States, reacts in his men's 400-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek/AP
/
AP
Raytown South alum Quincy Hall reacts in his men's 400-meters semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Raytown South alum Quincy Hall breezed past competitors in the men's 400-meter semifinals today. Tomorrow, he goes for gold in the finals. NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan joined Up To Date from Paris to share the latest on the Summer Games.

The Olympics in Paris are now past the halfway point, and they’ve enthralled viewers around the world.

Kansas City cheered Tuesday as 26-year-old track star Quincy Hall, a graduate of Raytown South High School, breezed past competitors in his heat, qualifying for the men's 400-meter finals.

NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan, who grew up in Kansas City, says Hall has a strong history in the event.

"He is a terrific runner at this distance. He's definitely a medal contender," Sullivan told Up To Date from Paris. "I'm really hoping to see him on the podium tomorrow night, too."

