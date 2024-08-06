Raytown track star Quincy Hall runs for gold in 400-meter finals at Paris Olympics

The Olympics in Paris are now past the halfway point, and they’ve enthralled viewers around the world.

Kansas City cheered Tuesday as 26-year-old track star Quincy Hall, a graduate of Raytown South High School, breezed past competitors in his heat, qualifying for the men's 400-meter finals.

NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan, who grew up in Kansas City, says Hall has a strong history in the event.

"He is a terrific runner at this distance. He's definitely a medal contender," Sullivan told Up To Date from Paris. "I'm really hoping to see him on the podium tomorrow night, too."

