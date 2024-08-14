Johnson County is seeing homelessness grow, but a proposed new shelter offers hope

In Johnson County, homelessness is on the rise. The county's latest data, from a July point-in-time count, found that 250 people are unhoused — although the real number is likely higher.

The county wants to functionally end homelessness by 2029. Its proposed Homeless Service Center could be a "crucial" part of the solution, according to Johnson County Commission chair Mike Kelly.

The shelter would repurpose a La Quinta Inn and Suites at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa, but it faces some hurdles.

Kelly says there are "very real" concerns from Lenexa and other cities that can't be addressed, because a shelter like this does not currently exist in Johnson County.

Lenexa still needs to grant the special use permit for the project. Kelly said it's unknown exactly how the planning commission and city council will vote. But he told KCUR's Up To Date that conversations with many cities in the county have been supportive of the project.

"While this is still a a daunting challenge, it's a manageable challenge," Kelly said. "And with the opportunity to address some of those gaps in coverage that we have in our systems of care, we have a real chance in Johnson County to functionally end homelessness."

The county is hosting public meetings about the Homeless Service Center on Aug. 21 and 22.

