Up To Date

Johnson County is seeing homelessness grow, but a proposed new shelter offers hope

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Mike Kelly has served as the chair of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners since 2023.
Sireen Abayazid
/
KCUR 89.3
The number of unhoused people in Johnson County has grown significantly over the last decade. Johnson County Commission chair Mike Kelly says that a proposed Homeless Service Center — built in a former La Quinta Inn — could be a key, if other cities sign off on funding.

In Johnson County, homelessness is on the rise. The county's latest data, from a July point-in-time count, found that 250 people are unhoused — although the real number is likely higher.

The county wants to functionally end homelessness by 2029. Its proposed Homeless Service Center could be a "crucial" part of the solution, according to Johnson County Commission chair Mike Kelly.

The shelter would repurpose a La Quinta Inn and Suites at 95th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa, but it faces some hurdles.

Kelly says there are "very real" concerns from Lenexa and other cities that can't be addressed, because a shelter like this does not currently exist in Johnson County.

Lenexa still needs to grant the special use permit for the project. Kelly said it's unknown exactly how the planning commission and city council will vote. But he told KCUR's Up To Date that conversations with many cities in the county have been supportive of the project.

"While this is still a a daunting challenge, it's a manageable challenge," Kelly said. "And with the opportunity to address some of those gaps in coverage that we have in our systems of care, we have a real chance in Johnson County to functionally end homelessness."

The county is hosting public meetings about the Homeless Service Center on Aug. 21 and 22.

  • Mike Kelly, chair of the Johnson County Commission
Up To Date PodcastJohnson CountyJohnson County CommissionJohnson County Kansashomelessnesspoliticsclimate
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
