© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas journalist Sarah Smarsh on her new book 'Bone of the Bone'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:30 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Doug Stremel
Spanning several genres including cultural criticism, political commentary and memoir, "Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class" compiles Smarsh's strongest work from the last decade.

Spanning several genres including cultural criticism, political commentary and memoir, "Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class" compiles Smarsh's strongest work from the last decade, and solidifies her as one of the country's leading voices on socio-economic class.

Sarah Smarsh is best known for her 2018 book "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth", which was a National Book Award Finalist and a New York Times bestseller.

The journalist and author from rural Kansas has become a leading voice on socio-economic class in America over the last decade, and now, she's out with a collection of her previously published work titled "Bone of the Bone: Essays on America by a Daughter of the Working Class".

Sarah Smarsh told KCUR's Up To Date that many of the issues she's written about over the last 10 years — economic injustice, rural issues and gender — remain just as relevant today, though the political zeitgeist has changed.

"All of that is still with us," Smarsh said on Friday. "The conversation has certainly shifted in certain ways. The political sphere could not be more fraught than it is at this moment."

Rainy Day Books event: Kansas Journalist Sarah Smarsh presents latest book Bone of the Bone, 7 p.m. Monday, September 16, Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary, 707 W. 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Note: Rainy Day Books is a financial supporter of KCUR. Our journalism is editorially independent of funders.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureBooksKansasKansas politicsgenderworkruralauthorpolitics
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now