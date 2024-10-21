A Kansas legal nonprofit makes a big economic impact with pro bono expungement help

The nonprofit Kansas Legal Services provides free and low-cost legal advice to low-income Kansans, including assisting people with getting their records expunged and driver’s licenses restored.

A new report shows these services come with a positive economic impact for Kansas, making a meaningful difference in communities around the state.

Matthew Keenan, the executive director of Kansas Legal Services, says the report validates what the organization already knew: Helping people get back into the workforce and back on the road is good for the economy.

"This study was really groundbreaking for us, because it demonstrated a total of $74 million of economic impact favorable to the communities all over the state," Keenan told KCUR's Up To Date.

"We have 11 offices all across the state, and we helped 21,000 Kansans last year. This really makes the business case for pro bono (legal assistance) that we're really excited to share."

