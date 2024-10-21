© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A Kansas legal nonprofit makes a big economic impact with pro bono expungement help

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:54 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas Legal Services helps a client at
Kansas Legal Services
Kansas Legal Services helps a client at an expungement clinic.

The nonprofit Kansas Legal Services works to provide "equal access to justice for the most vulnerable Kansans," including helping clear records and get driver's licenses restored. A new study found that free and low-cost legal assistance is also positive for the economy at large.

The nonprofit Kansas Legal Services provides free and low-cost legal advice to low-income Kansans, including assisting people with getting their records expunged and driver’s licenses restored.

A new report shows these services come with a positive economic impact for Kansas, making a meaningful difference in communities around the state.

Matthew Keenan, the executive director of Kansas Legal Services, says the report validates what the organization already knew: Helping people get back into the workforce and back on the road is good for the economy.

"This study was really groundbreaking for us, because it demonstrated a total of $74 million of economic impact favorable to the communities all over the state," Keenan told KCUR's Up To Date.

"We have 11 offices all across the state, and we helped 21,000 Kansans last year. This really makes the business case for pro bono (legal assistance) that we're really excited to share."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasLawdrivers licenseNonprofits
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now