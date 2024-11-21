© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Zoo's giraffes are getting a $21 million habitat makeover

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A rendering of the giraffe habitat at the Kansas City Zoo, set to open in May of 2026.
Depiction, LLC
/
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
A rendering of the giraffe habitat at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, set to open in May of 2026.

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced this week that it plans to construct a giraffe complex with indoor and outdoor viewing areas — and the chance to feed the giraffes — set to open in 2026.

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced plans on Wednesday to construct a new giraffe habitat, with the goal of opening in May 2026.

Located in the African savanna section of the park, the current giraffe habitat is a quarter mile away from the barn where the animals stay at night.

That distance means it’s hard to bring the giraffes out in bad weather — so right now, the animals are rarely on exhibit.

Kansas City Zoo CEO Sean Putney says the new habitat will include both indoor and outdoor areas for year-round viewing. The larger complex will also add new restrooms and a new concession area.

“You know, when you have a mega vertebrate like giraffes that everybody loves, they wanna see them," Putney told KCUR's Up To Date. "They don’t want to come to the zoo and not see one of their favorite animals.

Visitors will be able to interact with and even feed the giraffes.

“They’re going to have a much closer view of them," Putney says. "Nose-to-nose is a bit much, it’ll probably be hand-to-nose.”

It'll be a better environment for the giraffes, as well.

"We're going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of 8,000 square feet inside for them to roam around," Putney says. "Even when it's cold outside, even when it's rainy outside, they'll still have plenty of space inside where they can stretch their legs."

"And again, people will be able to see them there. I'm not saying that what we have currently is poor, we're just making it better."

The new complex will be funded through a combination of private donations and the Zoological District sales tax passed by Jackson and Clay County voters.

  • Sean Putney, CEO and executive director of the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
Tags
Up To Date PodcastNewsKansas City Zooanimals
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now