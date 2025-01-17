Missouri's new House Speaker is from Lee's Summit. How much will that help Kansas City?

Missouri state Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, is not only the first Kansas City-area legislator elected to be Missouri House Speaker since before the Civil War, he's also the first Asian American elected.

While Patterson said the latter is "insignificant," he told KCUR's Up To Date that his leadership should be meaningful for Kansas City-area residents.

"I think it's very significant, because it's a position that holds a lot of authority and can move legislation that benefits our region," Patterson said.

At times, Patterson has been at odds with his fellow party members. A doctor, Patterson was one of only three Republicans to vote against GOP-led legislation barring transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.

In recent years, insurmountable differences among GOP members has led to near record low numbers of legislation being passed. But the Speaker expects this year to be different.

"I don't think you'll see as much posturing as you've seen in the past," Patterson said.

Republican lawmakers have filed dozens of bills relating to abortion restrictions, even after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 enshrining the right to an abortion into the state constitution.

"I have said that we respect the the will of the voters," Patterson said. "We do. That, of course, doesn't mean that anything that's passed can't ever be touched. I think there should be a natural working together of the citizens and their elected representatives on this."

