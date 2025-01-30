© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas tuberculosis outbreak: What to know about the disease and your risk

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
A 3-D, computer-generated image of drug-resistant, Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, the pathogen responsible for causing the tuberculosis disease.
Courtesy Photo
/
CDC on Unsplash
A 3-D, computer-generated image of drug-resistant, Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, the pathogen responsible for causing the tuberculosis disease.

Kansas has reported one of its largest tuberculosis outbreaks since the 1950s, beginning in Wyandotte County. But infectious disease expert Dr. Dana Hawkinson says the risk to most residents is "extremely low."

Once known as "consumption" and other names, tuberculosis (TB) is an ancient disease that's made a resurgence in Kansas.

But Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control for the University of Kansas Health System, doesn't want residents to panic.

"You are certainly at extremely low risk of coming into contact and being infected with this organism," Hawkinson tells KCUR's Up To Date. "It is hard to get this disease."

Hawkinson said that tuberculosis requires prolonged exposure to someone with an active infection, making it less infectious than diseases like COVID-19, influenza, or measles.

While there are currently 67 people in Wyandotte and Johnson counties being treated for active tuberculosis, as of Jan. 24, Hawkinson says there's a difference between active and latent cases.

People with latent tuberculosis infections do not show symptoms and cannot spread the bacteria to other people.

Tuberculosis symptoms tend to persist for months. They include bloody coughing, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Hawkinson says she trusts Kansas' public health response to this outbreak.

"We have had a very good public health infrastructure and diligent public health workers to help reduce the rates of active TB in the community," Hawkinson says. "I think most people are pretty confident that we are getting a handle on it."

  Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System infectious disease expert
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
