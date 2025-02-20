© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Check here for weather-related delays and closings around Kansas City.
Up To Date

Kansas City Democrats say Trump's mass layoffs have sown 'chaos' in the country

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., asks a question during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans' plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling, warning that struggling families could lose access to rental aid. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
In this June 27, 2018 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, asks a question during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II says that Congressional Democrats have no power to stop the Trump administration's funding cuts and other actions without Republican buy-in. Cleaver and Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids joined Up To Date to discuss the impact of Trump's first month on Kansas City.

When President Donald Trump took office last month, he vowed to dramatically re-shape American government.

A month into the new administration, many of the changes are already in progress. In Kansas City, where federal workers make up 2.5% of the workforce, layoffs have threatened the jobs of at least 1,000 people.

"He proves that chaos is still one of the qualities of Washington," said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat who represents Missouri's 5th District.

Cleaver said that mass federal layoffs will be both socially and economically disruptive, with far-reaching consequences.

But the Democratic Congressman said Trump's layoffs have no strategy behind them, and he’s heard from many federal workers who feel scared.

"It's just go in, send emails, fire people, and then if we find out later that they had the codes to the to our nuclear armament, we'd hire them back," Cleaver said.

Are you a federal worker in Kansas City affected by job cuts? KCUR would like to hear from you for future reporting. Email news@KCUR.org with the subject line LAYOFFS.

However, Cleaver said there is little that he and other Democrats in Congress are able to do about the Trump administration’s cuts without Republican buy-in.

"I hear this every day. Why aren't the Democrats doing something? Well, you know, you give us the vote, we can do something," Cleaver said. "We don't have the vote. In a democracy, this is what happens."

For Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, on the Kansas side of the metro, the Trump administration's recent decisions have reiterated the importance of working with members of Congress beyond party divides.

"There are areas where we've been able to work across the aisle, or at least, I've been able to work across the aisle to to urge the new Secretary of the Department of Interior, or urge the new EPA director on on certain priority areas," she told KCUR's Up To Date.

"And I'm going to continue to do that. I'll always work with anybody, regardless of party, if it's if it's actually going to be for the good of the Kansas 3rd or the state of Kansas, and we're looking for areas to do that."

KCUR has been in contact with Kansas City Republicans in Congress to discuss Trump's first weeks in office. However, at the time of this broadcast, we have been unable to confirm an interview.

  • U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri)
  • U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
