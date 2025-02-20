Kansas City Democrats say Trump's mass layoffs have sown 'chaos' in the country

When President Donald Trump took office last month, he vowed to dramatically re-shape American government.

A month into the new administration, many of the changes are already in progress. In Kansas City, where federal workers make up 2.5% of the workforce, layoffs have threatened the jobs of at least 1,000 people.

"He proves that chaos is still one of the qualities of Washington," said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat who represents Missouri's 5th District.

Cleaver said that mass federal layoffs will be both socially and economically disruptive, with far-reaching consequences.

But the Democratic Congressman said Trump's layoffs have no strategy behind them, and he’s heard from many federal workers who feel scared.

"It's just go in, send emails, fire people, and then if we find out later that they had the codes to the to our nuclear armament, we'd hire them back," Cleaver said.

Are you a federal worker in Kansas City affected by job cuts? KCUR would like to hear from you for future reporting. Email news@KCUR.org with the subject line LAYOFFS.

However, Cleaver said there is little that he and other Democrats in Congress are able to do about the Trump administration’s cuts without Republican buy-in.

"I hear this every day. Why aren't the Democrats doing something? Well, you know, you give us the vote, we can do something," Cleaver said. "We don't have the vote. In a democracy, this is what happens."

For Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, on the Kansas side of the metro, the Trump administration's recent decisions have reiterated the importance of working with members of Congress beyond party divides.

"There are areas where we've been able to work across the aisle, or at least, I've been able to work across the aisle to to urge the new Secretary of the Department of Interior, or urge the new EPA director on on certain priority areas," she told KCUR's Up To Date.

"And I'm going to continue to do that. I'll always work with anybody, regardless of party, if it's if it's actually going to be for the good of the Kansas 3rd or the state of Kansas, and we're looking for areas to do that."

KCUR has been in contact with Kansas City Republicans in Congress to discuss Trump's first weeks in office. However, at the time of this broadcast, we have been unable to confirm an interview.

