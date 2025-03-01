New director of Truman Presidential Library has worked there for 3 decades

The new director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, Mark Adams, has been in his new position for almost a month. But he has worked at the library for nearly three decades, primarily as its education director.

One of Adams' big goals is to increase the number of people touring the Independence, Missouri, museum, which went through major renovations in recent years.

The Truman Library is tasked with presenting information in an engaging way to both history buffs and people who are just being introduced to the 33rd president. Adams says the museum works hard at keeping its exhibits relevant to younger generations.

"We had a fifth grader in last year looking at our Cold War displays, and they looked at the map of the Iron Curtain and things like that, and Churchill's famous speech. And, a fifth grade student from Independence said, 'This is just like, what's happening with Russia in Ukraine today,'" Adams told KCUR's Up To Date.

"That's why we do what we do. We're trying to make those decisions and the events that happened in the Truman administration (something) we can learn from today."

