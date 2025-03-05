Kansas and Missouri see more political involvement in response to Trump's actions
Political scientists from universities in Missouri and Kansas are noticing more participation at town halls and legislative committee hearings since President Donald Trump took office last month. But whether that trend holds will depend on how future actions play out.
In Oakley, Kansas, last Saturday, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall abruptly ended a busy town hall meeting after attendants shouted and booed about the actions of the Trump administration. Days earlier, in Belton, Missouri, residents filled a coffee shop and lined up down the block to share similar sentiments with Rep. Mark Alford.
It's not just these events: More people are getting involved in the political process, according to Dr. Amber Dickinson, associate professor of political science at Washburn University.
It's a trend she's been noticing since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.
"What we're definitely seeing is an increase in turnout at things like legislative committee meetings. We see more people testifying, we see people going into community events in larger populations than we have before," Dickinson told KCUR's Up To Date.
A panel of political scientists from Kansas and Missouri joined Up To Date for a wide-ranging conversation about how the Trump administration is re-shaping government.
- Dr. Amber Dickinson, associate professor of political science at Washburn University
- Dr. Matt Harris, associate professor of political science at Park University
- Dr. Beth Vonnahme, professor of political science at University of Missouri- Kansas City