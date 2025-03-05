© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas and Missouri see more political involvement in response to Trump's actions

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.

Political scientists from universities in Missouri and Kansas are noticing more participation at town halls and legislative committee hearings since President Donald Trump took office last month. But whether that trend holds will depend on how future actions play out.

In Oakley, Kansas, last Saturday, Republican Sen. Roger Marshall abruptly ended a busy town hall meeting after attendants shouted and booed about the actions of the Trump administration. Days earlier, in Belton, Missouri, residents filled a coffee shop and lined up down the block to share similar sentiments with Rep. Mark Alford.

It's not just these events: More people are getting involved in the political process, according to Dr. Amber Dickinson, associate professor of political science at Washburn University.

It's a trend she's been noticing since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

"What we're definitely seeing is an increase in turnout at things like legislative committee meetings. We see more people testifying, we see people going into community events in larger populations than we have before," Dickinson told KCUR's Up To Date.

A panel of political scientists from Kansas and Missouri joined Up To Date for a wide-ranging conversation about how the Trump administration is re-shaping government.

  • Dr. Amber Dickinson, associate professor of political science at Washburn University
  • Dr. Matt Harris, associate professor of political science at Park University
  • Dr. Beth Vonnahme, professor of political science at University of Missouri- Kansas City
Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsPresidential PoliticsKansasMissouriGovernment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now