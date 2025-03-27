It's Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals! What will 2025 hold for the team?
The Kansas City Royals are coming off their best season in almost a decade after winning a playoff series in 2024. In a live broadcast from Kauffman Stadium, KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Royals owner John Sherman, general manager J.J. Picollo and more about the upcoming season and stadium negotiations.
It’s become an Up to Date tradition: Today we’re out at Kauffman Stadium to talk baseball on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.
Last year, the boys in blue exceeded expectations, reaching the postseason. But Opening Day isn’t about looking back, it’s about looking ahead — and the Royals are hoping for a big 2025.
KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Royals owner John Sherman and more on Opening Day at The K.
- J.J. Picollo, Kansas City Royals executive vice president and general manager
- John Sherman, Kansas City Royals owner
- Anne Rogers, MLB.com Kansas City Royals beat reporter
- Jake Eisenberg, Kansas City Royals play-by-play announcer