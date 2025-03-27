It's Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals! What will 2025 hold for the team?

It’s become an Up to Date tradition: Today we’re out at Kauffman Stadium to talk baseball on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

Last year, the boys in blue exceeded expectations, reaching the postseason. But Opening Day isn’t about looking back, it’s about looking ahead — and the Royals are hoping for a big 2025.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Royals owner John Sherman and more on Opening Day at The K.

