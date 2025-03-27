© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

It's Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals! What will 2025 hold for the team?

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kauffman Stadium on the morning of Opening Day.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
Kauffman Stadium on the morning of Opening Day.

The Kansas City Royals are coming off their best season in almost a decade after winning a playoff series in 2024. In a live broadcast from Kauffman Stadium, KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Royals owner John Sherman, general manager J.J. Picollo and more about the upcoming season and stadium negotiations.

It’s become an Up to Date tradition: Today we’re out at Kauffman Stadium to talk baseball on Opening Day for the Kansas City Royals.

Last year, the boys in blue exceeded expectations, reaching the postseason. But Opening Day isn’t about looking back, it’s about looking ahead — and the Royals are hoping for a big 2025.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Royals owner John Sherman and more on Opening Day at The K.

  • J.J. Picollo, Kansas City Royals executive vice president and general manager
  • John Sherman, Kansas City Royals owner
  • Anne Rogers, MLB.com Kansas City Royals beat reporter
  • Jake Eisenberg, Kansas City Royals play-by-play announcer
Tags
Up To Date PodcastRoyalsbaseballMajor League Baseball
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now