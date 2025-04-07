© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

'Our kids are that important': Mayor Lucas urges Kansas City to vote for public school bond

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a blue suit jacket with a pink tie gestures with his right hand. He is seated and talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the open position for city manager during the April 7, 2025 episode of Up To Date.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to approve a $474 million bond for Kansas City Public Schools. On KCUR's Up To Date, Mayor Quinton Lucas reinforced his support for the bond, discussed the recent firing of City Manager Brian Platt and more.

A lot has happened over the past few weeks in Kansas City.

The city council unanimously voted to fire Brian Platt as Kansas City manager late last month. Then, last week, councilmembers passed an ordinance that will ultimately bring back fares for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's bus service.

And now, voters are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a public safety sales tax and a public school bond.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that investing in Kansas City's children through the $474 million public school bond is "one of the most important things we're voting on."

"When I go to other districts — and God bless every district around that's doing all right — kids are learning in great facilities when they have good band rooms, when they have everything under the sun, great athletic facilities, (etcetera)," Lucas said. "Our kids in the core of the city deserve that, and that's why I'm a strong yes."

"And I say that as a taxpayer whose property taxes were increased by 68 percent in the last round. It is not easy for any of us, but I think our kids are that important."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastQuinton Lucascity halllocal politicsGovernmentKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now