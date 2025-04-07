'Our kids are that important': Mayor Lucas urges Kansas City to vote for public school bond

A lot has happened over the past few weeks in Kansas City.

The city council unanimously voted to fire Brian Platt as Kansas City manager late last month. Then, last week, councilmembers passed an ordinance that will ultimately bring back fares for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's bus service.

And now, voters are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a public safety sales tax and a public school bond.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that investing in Kansas City's children through the $474 million public school bond is "one of the most important things we're voting on."

"When I go to other districts — and God bless every district around that's doing all right — kids are learning in great facilities when they have good band rooms, when they have everything under the sun, great athletic facilities, (etcetera)," Lucas said. "Our kids in the core of the city deserve that, and that's why I'm a strong yes."

"And I say that as a taxpayer whose property taxes were increased by 68 percent in the last round. It is not easy for any of us, but I think our kids are that important."

