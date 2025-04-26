Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins picked this design for its museum expansion. Here's why

After years of planning, a global competition and months of review, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has announced the winning design concept for its ambitious expansion project.

On Thursday, museum director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia announced that Weiss/Manfredi was selected from a handful of top contenders to design a new wing on the west end of their campus.

Zugazagoitia told KCUR's Up To Date that the New York City firm known for integrating architecture, art, infrastructure, and landscape will reimagine Kansas City’s premier museum for the next generation of visitors.

"People now also want to join a museum for many different reasons, not only just to look at art but to be participating in creative processes, and I think we're giving ourselves new spaces for that too," said Zugazagoitia.

