Up To Date

Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins picked this design for its museum expansion. Here's why

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published April 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Nelson-Aktins Museum of Art Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia Zugazagoitia said the firm's dynamic design ideas aligned with the institution’s vision to become “a museum for all.”
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia announced Thursday the Weiss/Manfredi architecture firm was selected to design a new wing on the west end of their campus.

Nelson-Atkins officials announced this week that the New York City firm Weiss/Manfredi will be the lead architect for the museum's upcoming expansion project, which is expected to be the largest investment in Kansas City arts in years.

After years of planning, a global competition and months of review, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has announced the winning design concept for its ambitious expansion project.

On Thursday, museum director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia announced that Weiss/Manfredi was selected from a handful of top contenders to design a new wing on the west end of their campus.

Zugazagoitia told KCUR's Up To Date that the New York City firm known for integrating architecture, art, infrastructure, and landscape will reimagine Kansas City’s premier museum for the next generation of visitors.

"People now also want to join a museum for many different reasons, not only just to look at art but to be participating in creative processes, and I think we're giving ourselves new spaces for that too," said Zugazagoitia.

