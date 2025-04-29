© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Could Kansas City learn from Houston's success combatting homelessness?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A person experiencing homelessness sits with their belongings.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for communities to ban homeless people from sleeping on public property. Experts say that criminalizes homelessness and brushes the problem under the rug.

Since 2012, homelessness in Houston has decreased more than 60%. As Kansas City continues its own efforts, the woman who developed Houston's strategy will speak at the Kansas City Public Library next week.

Homelessness is rising in Kansas City and across the country. But Mandy Chapman Semple, a homelessness system expert who will speak at the Kansas City Public Library next week, knows a solution.

Chapman Semple developed Houston's successful strategy to combat homelessness. She says regional collaboration between the government and Houston's faith, civic and philanthropic communities was a crucial first step to the city's success.

"Each of those entities could contribute both their resources and their leadership, and that together, we could build the system that we were imagining," Chapman Semple told KCUR's Up To Date. "That's exactly what we did, and what continues to organize and hold Houston's progress today."

In January, shelter leaders in Kansas City told KCUR they wished for more regional collaboration.

Combined with investment in a "housing-first" strategy against homelessness, Chapman Semple's programs resulted in Houston logging a more than 60% decrease in homelessness over four years.

Chapman Semple will speak at the KCPL Central Library on May 6.

  • Mandy Chapman Semple, nationally-recognized homeless system expert
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
