© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How Kansas Citians could be affected by cuts to SNAP, the federal food benefits program

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published May 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The interior of a store is shown. To the left is a refrigerated section with frozen pizzas and other packaged food behind the glass door. On the Door is sign that reads: "SNAP, Putting Healthy Food Within Reach." At right is an aisle of food where a person is reaching for an item.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
President Trump's tax bill, which now heads to the Senate, would roll back funding for federal safety net programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

President Trump's tax-cut bill, which was narrowly approved by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, could dramatically cut funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Kansas City advocates say this would harm the nearly 850,000 residents between Missouri and Kansas that depend on food benefits.

Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax-cut bill.

The package, which now heads to the Senate, would roll back funding for federal safety net programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

Under the current bill, SNAP would receive a funding cut of about $300 billion over the next decade, which experts say would put food benefits at risk. A large portion of the cost would then be shifted to the states.

Elizabeth Keever is the chief resource officer for Harvesters, the regional food bank serving a 27-country area of northwestern Missouri and southeastern Kansas.

She told KCUR's Up To Date that this bill would require Kansas to take on as much as $120 million in added SNAP costs; for Missouri, that number is around $370 million.

Neither of the states have the funds to cover the difference, she said, and organizations like Harvesters won't be able to fill the gap.

"Not only are our lowest-income, most vulnerable — especially seniors, children, veterans — going to be impacted, we will feel it in local economies in a very large way," Keever said. "And I guarantee you we are going to see rural grocery stores continue to fail because of these detrimental cuts."

  • Elizabeth Keever, chief resource officer for Harvesters
  • Karen Siebert, public policy and advocacy advisor for Harvesters
Tags
Up To Date PodcastSNAPSupplemental Nutrition Assistance ProgramFood benefitsfood insecurityKansas CityKansasMissouriDonald TrumpCongress
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR