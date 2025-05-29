Tom Papa from 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' performing in Kansas City this weekend

Comedian Tom Papa is a jack of all trades. He has done several stand-up comedy specials for Netflix, starred in multiple network TV shows, written books and soon will even have his own line of kitchen supplies for making bread at home.

But public radio listeners know him best for his contributions to shows like "Live From Here" and "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"

He told KCUR's Up To Date that, before he was asked to be a panelist on "Wait Wait," it had been one of his goals for years to appear on the program.

"I really just loved that show forever. I listened to Paula Poundstone, and I just loved it. It was so smart and funny and it just seemed like a great time," he said.

"And, I just kept knocking around and eventually they came and asked me to be a panelist. I think because I was such a fan of it I just really, really tried hard to be as funny as possible and we just hit it off."



Tom Papa, comedian

Tom Papa Grateful Bread Tour, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 31 at Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion, 3200 Ameristar Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64161