© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Tom Papa from 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' performing in Kansas City this weekend

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tom Papa performs during one of his Netflix stand-up specials.
Seacia Pavao
/
Netflix
Tom Papa performs during one of his Netflix stand-up specials.

Avid public radio listeners know Tom Papa as a regular panelist and guest host on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and for his role on the program "Live From Here." He'll be in Kansas City for a stand-up comedy set this Saturday.

Comedian Tom Papa is a jack of all trades. He has done several stand-up comedy specials for Netflix, starred in multiple network TV shows, written books and soon will even have his own line of kitchen supplies for making bread at home.

But public radio listeners know him best for his contributions to shows like "Live From Here" and "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!"

He told KCUR's Up To Date that, before he was asked to be a panelist on "Wait Wait," it had been one of his goals for years to appear on the program.

"I really just loved that show forever. I listened to Paula Poundstone, and I just loved it. It was so smart and funny and it just seemed like a great time," he said.

"And, I just kept knocking around and eventually they came and asked me to be a panelist. I think because I was such a fan of it I just really, really tried hard to be as funny as possible and we just hit it off."

Tom Papa Grateful Bread Tour, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 31 at Ameristar Casino Star Pavilion, 3200 Ameristar Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64161

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcomedypublic radio
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR