Up To Date

This Kansas City woman won a $200,000 award to help people address chronic health issues

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A woman sits inside a radio studio. She is talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Emily Brown, co-founder and CEO of Attane Health, an organization that delivers personalized groceries, education and data to people with chronic health conditions, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on June 13, 2026.

Emily Brown founded Attane Health four years ago to ensure people with chronic health problems have access to the right foods to improve their health. Now, her work has won her the Spark Prize, an unrestricted award from the Missouri Foundation for Health to keep the innovation going.

For four years, Attane Health, formerly known as Free From Market, has been leading the charge to make sure people in Kansas City and beyond have access to healthy food for their chronic health problems.

It's rooted in a belief that food has the power to drive good health, especially for people with chronic health problems such as diabetes or food allergies, according to Emily Brown, Attane Health CEO.

Her work won her The Spark Prize, a $200,000 award distributed by the Missouri Foundation for Health to individuals with "outstanding vision, commitment, and promise to improve health and wellbeing in Missouri."

Brown doesn't quite know what she'll do with the money, but she knows it will be an investment in herself.

"What it does is allow me to be able to take a pause, not worry, and be able to think about new strategies and to dream even bigger," Brown told KCUR's Up To Date.

  • Emily Brown, co-founder and CEO, Attane Health
Up To Date Podcast Health health care Medicaid diabetes
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
