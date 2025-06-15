This Kansas City woman won a $200,000 award to help people address chronic health issues

For four years, Attane Health, formerly known as Free From Market, has been leading the charge to make sure people in Kansas City and beyond have access to healthy food for their chronic health problems.

It's rooted in a belief that food has the power to drive good health, especially for people with chronic health problems such as diabetes or food allergies, according to Emily Brown, Attane Health CEO.

Her work won her The Spark Prize, a $200,000 award distributed by the Missouri Foundation for Health to individuals with "outstanding vision, commitment, and promise to improve health and wellbeing in Missouri."

Brown doesn't quite know what she'll do with the money, but she knows it will be an investment in herself.

"What it does is allow me to be able to take a pause, not worry, and be able to think about new strategies and to dream even bigger," Brown told KCUR's Up To Date.

