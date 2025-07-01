© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Council member says tougher penalties on illegal dumping have cleaned up the city

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man wearing glasses talks into a microphone in a radio studio.
Claudia Brancart
Kansas City Council member Crispin Rea speaking on KCUR's Up To Date.

Illegal dumping has been a problem in Kansas City for decades. Now, a year after the city instituted tougher penalties on offenders, Council member Crispin Rea says things are moving in the right direction.

Illegal trash dumping in Kansas City used to be a big issue — with garbage and big items like mattresses ending up in vacant lots, especially in the city's low-income areas.

And while that is still a concern, the situation seems to be improving after Council passed an ordinance last year that increases penalties for offenders.

The city is now seeing a higher amount of cases investigated and prosecuted — plus clean-ups of long-standing dumping sites.

Kansas City Council member Crispin Rea, who sponsored the ordinance, told KCUR's Up To Date that illegal dumping has been an intractable problem that the city has dealt with for decades.

"I was excited to get an update from our neighborhood staff recently that showed our response times to cleaning up these sites are down by 30%. So, we're getting there quicker," Rea said.

"We're investigating and we're cleaning them up. The resolution of cases has increased by 30%, so not only are we cleaning them up quicker, but we're resolving them."

