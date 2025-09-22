© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City’s Warwick Theater re-opens to audiences more than a year after devastating fire

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Fire damage forced the show to relocate to a nearby church.
Isabella Luu/KCUR 89.3
Fire damage forced the Warwick to relocate its show to a nearby church.

The Warwick on Main Street suffered a multi-alarm fire in February 2024 that burned across three floors and forced the cast and crew to relocate their show last-minute. Now, the building has been restored, and the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre is back with its first performances since.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre opened its first production since its home theater, The Warwick, caught fire in February 2024. “Mother’s Daughter” will run through Sept. 28.

The Warwick has been home to the Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre for more than a decade. The company was preparing to mount the play “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” when a multi-alarm fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, damaging three floors all the way to the roof.

“It looked kind of like a cross between nuclear winter and Armageddon,” Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre artistic director Karen Paisley told KCUR’s Up To Date.

That show still went on — just not at the Warwick.

In the months following, construction crews rebuilt the bare bones of the theater. But everything else — what wasn’t subject to city codes — Paisley and a group of volunteers took upon themselves to restore.

“For about 36 hours, we had them. And then the rest of it was us,” Paisley said.

They completed ceiling repairs and built new restrooms. They installed new equipment and sifted through hundreds of costumes, salvaging what they could. They cleaned ash from every corner of the building.

Now, it’s finally showtime.

  • Karen Paisley, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Tags
Up To Date theaterKansas CityMain Streetperforming arts
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR