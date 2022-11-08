© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Politics, Elections and Government

Here are the key 2022 election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg,
Daniel Wheaton
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST
election_results_MO_fb - Copy.jpg
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3
Missouri's 2022 election focuses around a U.S. Senate race and several major ballot questions.

Missouri, are you ready to vote? It's Election Day, and in-person polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line! Also a heads up: For the first time, you'll need a valid photo ID to vote in Missouri.

Want more info on how to vote and what's on your ballot? Check out this Missouri election guide from KCUR. (En español.)

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Roxie Hammill

Key races we're watching

Missouri's biggest single race is the open U.S. Senate seat left by retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Voters will choose between Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine there.

Every U.S. House seat is up for a vote, with new lines and constituents thanks to redistricting. And don't forget about down-ballot races: You'll see a number of local races, bond issues and more on your ballot. Here's a guide to making an informed decision when voting for judges.

Finally, KCUR is paying close attention to several constitutional amendments up for a statewide vote: Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana, while Amendment 4 would require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding level for the police department.

Live election results

Loading...

