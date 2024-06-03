What questions do you have about the 2024 elections in Missouri and Kansas? Tell KCUR here

Election season is on! KCUR wants you to vote confidently in local, state and national races this year.

To do that, you need reliable information about when and how to vote, about your candidates, and about the issues.

KCUR wants to hear from you: What questions do you have about the 2024 elections?

What do you need to know about the voting process? Curious about how local and state races will impact your neighborhood? Is there rhetoric or misinformation that has you confused? Need help making sense of the polls and what experts are saying? Let us know!

From now through the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, you can send us your thoughts, concerns and questions by texting ELECTION2024 to 816-601-4777.

You can also email us: Contact KCUR's Community Engagement Editor Laura Ziegler (lauraz@kcur.org) and Community Engagement Producer Zach Perez (zjperez@kcur.org).

There are no dumb questions! If you’re wondering something, there’s a very good chance someone else is, too.

We'll report the way we do best, and then publish the answers we find online, on the radio, in our newsletters and podcasts, and on social media.

As part of that process, KCUR might reach out to talk with you about your question, issue or problem to find out more details. That way, we can ensure we can get you exactly what you need.