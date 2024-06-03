© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections in Missouri and Kansas? Tell KCUR here

KCUR | By Laura Ziegler,
Zach Perez
Published June 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, showing up at the Wyandotte County Election office for the last minutes of early voting on Nov. 7, 2022.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters in Kansas City, Kansas, showing up at the Wyandotte County Election office for the last minutes of early voting on Nov. 7, 2022.

As KCUR covers the 2024 elections in Missouri and Kansas, we want residents and voters to help shape our coverage. What do you need to know about the voting process, your local races, or what you're seeing in the news?

Election season is on! KCUR wants you to vote confidently in local, state and national races this year.

To do that, you need reliable information about when and how to vote, about your candidates, and about the issues.

KCUR wants to hear from you: What questions do you have about the 2024 elections?

What do you need to know about the voting process? Curious about how local and state races will impact your neighborhood? Is there rhetoric or misinformation that has you confused? Need help making sense of the polls and what experts are saying? Let us know!

From now through the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, you can send us your thoughts, concerns and questions by texting ELECTION2024 to 816-601-4777.

You can also email us: Contact KCUR's Community Engagement Editor Laura Ziegler (lauraz@kcur.org) and Community Engagement Producer Zach Perez (zjperez@kcur.org).

There are no dumb questions! If you’re wondering something, there’s a very good chance someone else is, too.

We'll report the way we do best, and then publish the answers we find online, on the radio, in our newsletters and podcasts, and on social media.

As part of that process, KCUR might reach out to talk with you about your question, issue or problem to find out more details. That way, we can ensure we can get you exactly what you need.

Have questions about the 2024 Elections? Text with KCUR!

Sign up to send and receive texts from KCUR! We want you to ask questions, suggest story ideas and weigh in on the important issues facing Kansas City. Text ELECTION2024 to 816-601-4777 to join the conversation. Get more information here.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government ElectionsMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Zach Perez
As KCUR’s Community Engagement Producer, I help welcome our audiences into the newsroom, and bring our journalism out into the communities we serve. Many people feel overlooked or misperceived by the media, and KCUR needs to do everything we can to cover and empower the diverse communities that make up the Kansas City metro — especially the ones who don’t know us in the first place. My work takes the form of reporting stories, holding community events, and bringing what I’ve learned back to Up To Date and the rest of KCUR.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org or message me on Twitter at @zach_pepez.

See stories by Zach Perez
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now