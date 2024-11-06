© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jackson County voters approve property tax for senior services

The Beacon | By Suzanne King
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Jackson County voters approved a tax that could generate funds for senior services like Meals on Wheels.
Suzanne King
/
The Beacon
Jackson County voters approved a tax that could generate funds for senior services like Meals on Wheels.

The proposal sought a property tax to support organizations that have lost pandemic relief funding and fund services assisting seniors.

Jackson County voters approved a new tax that is expected to bring in about $8 million annually for programs like free meals and transportation for the county’s seniors.

Question 1, which would have charged owners an additional 5 cents for every $100 of assessed property value, passed by a margin of 57.7% in favor to 42.3% opposed.

For the average Jackson County homeowner, the tax amounts to about $20 a year in additional property taxes. Money raised will go into a special fund overseen by a seven-member board to be appointed by the county Legislature.

Funds will be doled out to organizations that serve residents 60 and older.

Organizations providing services to senior citizens said they don’t have enough money to cover the needs of the growing number of low-income seniors in the county.

Nonprofits that backed the new tax said federal aid that helped cover costs during the pandemic is drying up. Meanwhile, the charities that supported their work had also gone away.

A 2003 state law paved the way for such a senior tax levy. Almost half of the state’s counties have adopted it, including neighboring Clay and Platte counties.

In recent years, county voters have been reluctant to pass new taxes.

In April, Jackson County voters rejected a sales tax to fund new sports stadiums. And last year, voters rejected a proposal to add a sales tax on online purchases.

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Jackson Countysenior citizensproperty taxMissouri elections 2024
Suzanne King
Suzanne King Raney is The Kansas City Beacon's health reporter. During her newspaper career, she has covered education, local government and business. At The Kansas City Star and the Kansas City Business Journal she wrote about the telecommunications industry. Email her at suzanne@thebeacon.media.
See stories by Suzanne King
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now