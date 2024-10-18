Advocates for Jackson County seniors want voters to pass new property tax

Jackson County voters in November's general election will be asked if they'll approve a new property tax to fund senior service programs.

Question 1 on Jackson County ballots asks if voters will approve an additional 5 cent tax per every $100 of assessed property value to create a fund supporting senior services — including transportation, home maintenance and Meals on Wheels.

"This small investment a year, $20 a year, will provide $7 million to $9 million for our local organizations that help our seniors," said Jalen Anderson, the Jackson County 1st District At-Large legislator who sponsored the measure.

Advocates said that Jackson County's current resources are already stretched thin due to lack of funding. And they say that taking preventative steps to help seniors safely age in place is more cost effective than tryin to lift seniors out of the resulting poverty or medical needs due to malnutrition or injury.

Judy Haines, an 80-year-old living in Jackson County, said she relies on senior service programs to help with home repairs and transportation to medical appointments.

"When you have something break in your house, it's so nice to call someone you know you can trust in your house to kind of do that repair for you — even if it's just changing a light bulb," Haines said.

