Up To Date

Advocates for Jackson County seniors want voters to pass new property tax

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jackson County senior Judy Haines uses senior transportation services through the Mid-America Regional Council. After cuts to the program she's more strategic about how she utilizes the much needed services.
Claudia Brancart
/
KCUR
With Jackson County's senior services already straining for lack of funding, and the senior population expected to get even bigger, advocates are asking Jackson County voters to approve a property tax this November to help older adults age in place.

Jackson County voters in November's general election will be asked if they'll approve a new property tax to fund senior service programs.

Question 1 on Jackson County ballots asks if voters will approve an additional 5 cent tax per every $100 of assessed property value to create a fund supporting senior services — including transportation, home maintenance and Meals on Wheels.

"This small investment a year, $20 a year, will provide $7 million to $9 million for our local organizations that help our seniors," said Jalen Anderson, the Jackson County 1st District At-Large legislator who sponsored the measure.

Advocates said that Jackson County's current resources are already stretched thin due to lack of funding. And they say that taking preventative steps to help seniors safely age in place is more cost effective than tryin to lift seniors out of the resulting poverty or medical needs due to malnutrition or injury.

Judy Haines, an 80-year-old living in Jackson County, said she relies on senior service programs to help with home repairs and transportation to medical appointments.

"When you have something break in your house, it's so nice to call someone you know you can trust in your house to kind of do that repair for you — even if it's just changing a light bulb," Haines said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
