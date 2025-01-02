Missouri health bills to watch in 2025: Abortion, drug treatment and food labeling

Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City in January ready to launch on dozens of health-related bills, including an effort to chip away at abortion rights approved last month by voters, limit how recipients can use government food assistance cards and eliminate the state sales tax on food.

Legislation already filed for consideration for 2025 gives an idea of what lawmakers are hoping to change regarding the health of Missourians.

Nutrition

Chemical labeling: A bill filed by Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, a St. Louis Democrat, would require businesses that sell or manufacture food products to label a certain list of unsafe chemicals that are included in the food. In Missouri, the label must include the name of the unsafe chemical, the possible health impacts and statements that the chemicals may cause cancer, birth defects or reproductive harm.

Food sales tax: A bill introduced by Rep. Ben Keathley, a Chesterfield Republican, would exempt food from the state’s sales tax. It would also gradually phase out the local sales and use taxes on food sales over four years.

Labeling for plant-based meats: A bill filed by Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, a Savannah Republican, would require plant-based meat products or meat products grown in a laboratory to be labeled as such.

Women’s health

Pregnant women in the courts: A bill introduced by Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Ferguson Democrat, would specify that someone’s pregnancy status cannot prevent courts from entering a dissolution of marriage or legal separation.

Tax exemption for diapers and period products: A bill filed by Rep. Jo Doll, a St. Louis Democrat, would create a sales tax exemption for diapers and period products.

Abortions following detection of a fetal heartbeat: A constitutional amendment filed by Rep. Ann Kelley, a Lamar Republican, would bar abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. It would also require physicians to submit a report or record certain details about every abortion performed in the state. The amendment would overturn the recent addition of abortion rights into the state constitution. It would require approval by the state’s voters.

Insurance coverage

MO HealthNet hearing assistance coverage: A bill introduced by Rep. Cameron Parker, a Cameron Republican, would require the state’s Medicaid program to cover cochlear implants and hearing aids, if they are medically necessary.

Child birth classes: A bill introduced by Bosley, would require Medicaid to cover childbirth education classes for pregnant women. The bill would also require the Department of Social Services to study the impact the classes have on Missouri’s infant and maternal health and mortality among women of color and submit their findings to the General Assembly.

Insulin prices: A bill introduced by Rep. Doug Clemens, a St. Ann Democrat, would cap monthly insulin prices at $100.

State services

Temporary assistance limits: A bill introduced by Rep. Bennie Cook, a Houston Republican, would put limits on how Missourians can use the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, a monthly cash benefit, and the state’s supplemental nutrition assistance program. The legislation would bar people from using EBT cards at ATMs or to get cash back on a purchase and would put limits on what can be purchased.

Health records and hospice training in prison: A bill introduced by Rep. Yolanda Young, a Kansas City Democrat, would require the Department of Corrections to provide copies of all a person’s medical records from the time they are in prison. It would create a program to develop a hospice care training program in state prisons, and allow incarcerated Missourians to become licensed in the program.

Mental health

Mental health in public schools: A bill introduced by Rep. Cecelie Williams, a Dittmer Republican, would require school districts to develop policies on youth suicide awareness, including a virtual tool to help teachers assist students seeking mental health support.

Mental health during pregnancy: A bill filed by Doll would require health care professionals to screen pregnant women for mental illnesses early in pregnancy and direct them to care. It would also require the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to establish a program to engage women in perinatal care as early as possible in their pregnancy.

Substance use

Treatment courts: A bill introduced by Rep. Dave Griffith, a Jefferson City Republican, would require each state circuit court division to establish a treatment court division and a veterans treatment court division before August 2027.

Pharmacists

Emergency insulin: A bill filed by Doll would allow pharmacists to dispense an emergency supply of insulin, even if the patient does not have a current or valid prescription.

This story was originally published by The Beacon, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.