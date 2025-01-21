Trump’s inauguration greeted by protest in Kansas City: 'Nothing is inevitable'

A group of 50 Kansas City activists and other residents braved frigid temperatures on Monday to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The crowd at Ilus W. Davis Park in front of City Hall chanted, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and “The people, united, will never be defeated.”

Monday’s protest was organized by the Kansas City branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Free Palestine KC, About Face KC, the Kansas City Green Party, Democratic Socialists of America KC, the Trans Protection Party, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace KC and Peaceworks KC.

Activists stressed the importance of coming together to oppose the Trump administration’s planned policies targeting vulnerable communities, immigrants and people of color.

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Two people hold up signs at a Kansas City protest against President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Those who attended the protest also recognized that the inauguration fell on Martin Luther King, Jr. day. One person held a sign with a quote from King: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

Anna Heetman came in from Independence to address the crowd. Since October, Heetman and the tenant union at Independence Towers in eastern Jackson County have been withholding their monthly rent .

Heetman said the monthslong strike has led to small victories.

“This month, I finally had the hole in my ceiling fixed after more than four years,” she said “I know this would have never happened if I didn't come together with my neighbors and make it happen. Power respects power.”

Heetman likened the landlord’s power over tenants to the Trump administration. She said while withholding rent is risky, it’s even riskier to submit to injustice.

“Nothing is inevitable, not if we stand together and organize,” Heetman said. “When we come together, we have power and we will win.”

Celisa Calacal / KCUR 89.3 Croatia Black, president of the Trans Protection Party, speaks out against President Donald Trump's inauguration during a protest on Jan. 20.

As NPR reports , Trump signed a slew of executive orders on his first day, including ones to end birthright citizenship, recognize only two sexes and declare an emergency at the border.

Croatia Black is president of the Trans Protection Party in Kansas City. For Black, Monday did not solely mark the start of Trump’s second term.

“Today isn't about him or any of the opposition, it's about the people,” she said. “Today we inaugurate our power together, and we inaugurate the period of resistance before peace.”

Black said it’s the “responsibility as adults to right the wrongs that we have inherited,” including white supremacy, gender violence, racism and militarism.

“If I've learned one thing in this crazy life I've lived, it’s that light is the brightest when it is present in great darkness,” Black said. “We are surrounded by darkness now, but in this darkness, we can see the light of humanity most.”