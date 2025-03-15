Missouri Republicans tout early legislative victories at the session's halfway mark

Right before a weeklong break, Missouri lawmakers took a victory lap on Thursday to discuss what they’ve already passed this year.

That includes a major priority for both Gov. Mike Kehoe and lawmakers: placing the St. Louis Police Department under the control of a state-appointed board instead of the mayor’s office.

Kehoe told reporters on Thursday he intends to sign the bill the week of March 24.

He said it will be easy to measure how successful the new board is.

“When we see the business community reinvesting in the city of St. Louis, when we see job growth coming from that reinvestment, when people feel safe to walk in their own neighborhoods, that's the barometer we'll watch, and that's when we'll know that that's been successful,” Kehoe said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Police Chief Robert Tracy have repeatedly spoken against the change.

Kehoe also thanked lawmakers, including leaders, for what they’ve accomplished so far this session.

That includes the passage of a supplemental budget bill for the remainder of this fiscal year, which lawmakers also passed this week.

“I think it’s probably one of the fastest times we've done that,” Kehoe said.

House Speaker Jon Patterson highlighted the tax legislation passed by the House that awaits action from the Senate.

“Whether it's property taxes, personal property taxes or income taxes, and though we can't do much about the inflation that people are feeling, I think letting people keep more money in their pockets is the right thing to do,” Patterson said.

Patterson also said he believes the legislature is working for Missourians and not for themselves.

“If you think in the past at least two to three years, I think you could argue that really wasn't the case. We're discussing policy instead of personalities and people. And I really am happy to see that, and I really hope in the second half of the session that we can continue that work,” Patterson said.

Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, said the work was not finished.

“We remain focused on passing policies that protect our communities, support our families and grow the economy,” O’Laughlin said.

