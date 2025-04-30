Kansas City is hiring a new city manager, its most powerful job. Get to know the 3 finalists

Mayor Quinton Lucas and the Kansas City Council will soon decide who will lead the city in one of the most powerful positions in local government. Lucas expedited the search for a city manager after the council fired Brian Platt from the role last month.

Platt was suspended and fired after the city lost a whistleblower lawsuit that cost it nearly $1 million. Lucas said that the case and other lawsuits damaged the city’s reputation, and that Platt was ineffective at handling personnel matters inside City Hall.

Lucas recently said the council lost confidence in Platt’s leadership abilities. He also said Platt did not communicate well with city staff and elected officials, nor did he accept constructive criticism.

The new city manager will be charged with correcting these issues and patching up the city’s image. They will also have to be ready to jump into negotiations with the Royals over a downtown stadium, continue World Cup preparations for next year, help guide the city’s public safety policies, and strengthen public works and infrastructure projects.

Kimiko Black Gilmore has filled in as interim city manager since Platt was fired. The city launched an abbreviated city manager search at the beginning of the month. While the position was open to outside candidates, the city did not conduct a national search, like it did when Platt was hired in 2020.

Lucas and city council members will publicly interview the three finalists, all of whom are current or former city employees, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in council chambers.

A representative for the mayor's office declined an interview request from KCUR for Gilmore, Vasquez and Klein.

Here’s what to know about each of the finalists:

Kimiko Black Gilmore

If chosen as city manager, Gilmore would be the first Black woman to serve permanently in the role.

Gilmore has worked for Kansas City off and on since 2000, when she started as a council aide. Outside of city hall, she worked as a U.S. Senate staffer and chief of staff at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Before being appointed interim city manager last month, Gilmore worked as the deputy city manager and executive director of convention and entertainment facilities.

In her role with convention and entertainment facilities, Gilmore partners with VisitKC to promote the city both nationally and internationally to bring more conventions to the area and update the buildings. Gilmore also helped craft the city’s bids for the 2023 NFL draft and the upcoming World Cup in 2026.

Mario Vasquez

Vasquez would be the first person of Latino descent to hold the role of city manager if selected by the city council. He currently serves as the assistant city manager and director of city planning and development.

Under Vasquez’s leadership, the city planning and development department worked to match demand for more investment in the city. The department expanded its project services, reduced plan review timelines, increased staff for the permitting division, continued to use third-party inspectors to reduce delays and implemented a project management office for large-scale projects.

Vasquez has worked for Kansas City since 1997, working his way up to assistant city manager through the development department.

Patrick Klein

Klein previously worked as the director of aviation, where he oversaw the Kansas City International Airport and Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, including the construction of the new terminal at KCI.

He retired in 2023, after a career of more than 25 years with the city in which he began as an analyst. Before serving as director of aviation, Klein was the assistant city manager from 2012-2017, where he worked as the liaison to the aviation department.