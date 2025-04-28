© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's interim city manager says she wants to prioritize transparency

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman is wearing a red shirt beneath a black quarter zip vest that bears a fountain logo with the words "Kansas City." She is sitting inside a radio studio and gesturing with both hands while talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Interim City Manager Kimiko Gilmore talks about wanting the job full-time on KCUR's Up To Date on April 25, 2025.

Kimiko Gilmore has filled in as Kansas City's acting city manager since Brian Platt was fired last month. She's now a finalist for the permanent job, and says the city needs to be "building confidence with the community."

When Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was fired last month, Kimiko Gilmore took over the role in an interim capacity. Now, she’s considered to be a leading candidate — if not the leading candidate — to get the job permanently.

Kimiko has a long history at City Hall, beginning her career with Kansas City in 2000. She’s been in and out of the building several times, including a stint as the chief of staff to the UMKC chancellor, and was serving as Deputy City Manager.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help
Take a stand for local journalism.

If selected, Gilmore says the most immediate thing the city needs to work on its openness with the public.

"That was a huge reason why Mr. Platt is not here in this seat right now," Gilmore told KCUR's Up To Date.

"And so, I want to make sure that we're building confidence with the community so they know that when we are are communicating a message, that it is truthful, that it is accurate, and they're getting the information that they need right now."

Platt and the city lost a whistleblower lawsuit from a former communications director, who accused the city manager of telling him to lie to the media. Platt was suspended soon after.

After KCUR and other Kansas City newsrooms sent an open letter to Mayor Quinton Lucas and Council urging greater access to information, Council moved to audit the city's communications strategy.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)city hallGovernment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now