Jackson County board says August date for Frank White recall election is 'almost impossible'

The Jackson County Election Board says it does not have enough time to do everything that must be done to hold a recall election for County Executive Frank White, Jr. on Aug. 26 as scheduled.

Military ballots would have to be mailed by Friday, and absentee voting would need to commence Tuesday, said Tammy Brown, the election board’s Republican Director. The board would need several more weeks to “do the election justice,” she told KCUR.

As of Tuesday, the election board has no ballot language, no updated voter registration list and no contracts for polling places, Brown said.

Congress is close to defunding public media. Local journalism is at risk right now, but there's still time to help. Find out more.

The county legislature voted unanimously to hold the recall election on Aug. 26 after the Jackson County and Kansas City election boards last week verified enough signatures. The boards said a special election would cost about $2 million.

The ordinance is now on the county executive's desk.

“As County Executive, I have ten days under the Charter to decide whether to veto any ordinance and I take that responsibility seriously," White said in a statement.

White also said he is worried about the multi-million dollar cost of a special election and how the recall petition campaign was conducted.

"There are also countless errors and legal deficiencies in the recall petition process," he said.

The election board plans some type of court action to delay the vote, but is waiting for White to either sign or veto the ordinance, Brown said.

Legislative Chair DaRon McGee said that the County Charter requires the recall election to be held Aug. 26.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that this election may not move forward on the timeline the law requires,” he said in a statement. “The Legislature has done its part. We now look to the Executive branch and the Election Board to fulfill their roles.”

This is the latest complication for a contentious legislature.

Right after the recall petitions were filed last week, White accused county Legislator Sean Smith of illegally using county staff and resources in the recall effort. White asked Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forte to investigate and County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson to file charges. As of Tuesday, neither had acted.

Smith denied any wrongdoing and accused White of using his county staff for political purposes.

This story was updated at 5 p.m. to include comment from DaRon McGee.