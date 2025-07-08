© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Jackson County board says August date for Frank White recall election is 'almost impossible'

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:11 PM CDT
A person votes at the World War I Museum and Memorial on April 8, 2025
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
A person votes at the World War I Museum and Memorial on April 8, 2025

The election board says it is in limbo waiting for County Executive Frank White to sign or veto an ordinance unanimously approved Monday. There is not enough time to “build the election.”

The Jackson County Election Board says it does not have enough time to do everything that must be done to hold a recall election for County Executive Frank White, Jr. on Aug. 26 as scheduled.

Military ballots would have to be mailed by Friday, and absentee voting would need to commence Tuesday, said Tammy Brown, the election board’s Republican Director. The board would need several more weeks to “do the election justice,” she told KCUR.

As of Tuesday, the election board has no ballot language, no updated voter registration list and no contracts for polling places, Brown said.

The county legislature voted unanimously to hold the recall election on Aug. 26 after the Jackson County and Kansas City election boards last week verified enough signatures. The boards said a special election would cost about $2 million.

The ordinance is now on the county executive's desk.

“As County Executive, I have ten days under the Charter to decide whether to veto any ordinance and I take that responsibility seriously," White said in a statement.

White also said he is worried about the multi-million dollar cost of a special election and how the recall petition campaign was conducted.

"There are also countless errors and legal deficiencies in the recall petition process," he said.

The election board plans some type of court action to delay the vote, but is waiting for White to either sign or veto the ordinance, Brown said.

Legislative Chair DaRon McGee said that the County Charter requires the recall election to be held Aug. 26.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that this election may not move forward on the timeline the law requires,” he said in a statement. “The Legislature has done its part. We now look to the Executive branch and the Election Board to fulfill their roles.”

This is the latest complication for a contentious legislature.

Right after the recall petitions were filed last week, White accused county Legislator Sean Smith of illegally using county staff and resources in the recall effort. White asked Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forte to investigate and County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson to file charges. As of Tuesday, neither had acted.

Smith denied any wrongdoing and accused White of using his county staff for political purposes.

This story was updated at 5 p.m. to include comment from DaRon McGee.

Politics, Elections and Government ElectionsFrank White Jr.Jackson CountyDaRon McGeerecalls
Sam Zeff
As KCUR’s metro reporter, I hold public officials accountable. Are cities spending your tax money wisely? Are police officers and other officials acting properly? I will track down malfeasance by seeking open records and court documents, and by building relationships across the city. But I also need you — email me with any tips at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
