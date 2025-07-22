© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The Kansas City, Kansas mayoral primary is two weeks away. We spoke with some of the candidates

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:54 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
City Hall of the Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
City Hall of the Unified Government of Wyandotte and Kansas City, Kansas.

The primary election for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas mayoral race is August 5. Up To Date spoke with three of the candidates.

The title of Mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is a bit of a mouthful. But it’s also an essential role in a government that faces numerous challenges.

As the Aug. 5 primary approaches, six people are running to replace Tyrone Garner as the leader of the Unified Government. On Tuesday, KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Christal Watson, Rose Mulvany Henry and Tom Burroughs to hear why each candidate believes they should be the next mayor.

KCUR is working to bring other mayoral candidates to the show in the coming days.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKKansas City Kansas (KCK)ElectionsGovernmentlocal politics
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR