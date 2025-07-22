The Kansas City, Kansas mayoral primary is two weeks away. We spoke with some of the candidates

The title of Mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is a bit of a mouthful. But it’s also an essential role in a government that faces numerous challenges.

As the Aug. 5 primary approaches, six people are running to replace Tyrone Garner as the leader of the Unified Government. On Tuesday, KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Christal Watson, Rose Mulvany Henry and Tom Burroughs to hear why each candidate believes they should be the next mayor.

KCUR is working to bring other mayoral candidates to the show in the coming days.

