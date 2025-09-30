© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Mike Kehoe activates Missouri National Guard to assist ICE agents

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:33 AM CDT
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, pictured in May, signed three bills on Saturday that were passed as a part of a special legislative session.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, pictured in May, signed three bills on Saturday that were passed as a part of a special legislative session.

The move comes amid President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement practices garnering increasing criticism. Kehoe said that Missouri National Guard troops will help with "administrative, clerical and logistical duties."

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is dispatching the Missouri National Guard to help support President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

The GOP governor announced on Tuesday that, starting on October 1, members of the Missouri National Guard will "assist with administrative, clerical, and logistical duties at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing facilities within the State of Missouri."

"Public safety, keeping Missourians safe, and upholding the rule of law is our administration's top priority," Kehoe said in a statement. "The Missouri National Guard is uniquely equipped to provide this essential administrative support, and we are confident their contributions will be invaluable to immigration enforcement efforts. Missouri is proud to join in the Trump administration's efforts to keep our state and nation secure."

Kehoe's move comes as the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics are garnering a broader public outcry, most notably this week in Chicago. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has called on Chicago residents to film ICE personnel who have been spotted Downtown.

When asked if the Missouri National Guard will protect ICE facilities or ICE personnel detaining people who are suspected in being in the country unlawfully, Kehoe spokeswoman Gabby Picard said members of the Guard will assist "with tasks such as data entry, case management, and logistical support, enabling ICE personnel to focus on core enforcement and security functions."

Democratic state Rep. Ray Reed, D-St. Louis County, criticized Kehoe's decision, adding that "it does not make our communities safer."

"It does not grow our economy. And it does not reflect the values of service and sacrifice that define our Guard," Reed said. "Missouri deserves leadership that puts people first, leadership that invests in our families, strengthens our communities, and honors the service of those who protect us. That is the vision I will continue to fight for every day."

Kehoe's office said that Missouri National Guard personnel assigned for the mission were selected on a volunteer basis. They also said their efforts to assist ICE will last until Sept. 30, 2026.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri National GuardNational GuardImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Mike Kehoeimmigrationimmigrants
Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR