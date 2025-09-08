© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Missouri redistricting and threat of National Guard troops

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonZach Wilson
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:22 PM CDT
A man in a blue suit jacket with a pink tie gestures with his right hand. He is seated and talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the open position for city manager during the April 7, 2025 episode of Up To Date.

Mayor Quinton Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the Republican push to gerrymander Missouri's congressional map, and how it could push him to run for the U.S. House. He also discussed the potential of President Trump sending the National Guard to Kansas City.

A lot is going on in Kansas City, with preparations for next year's World Cup in full swing and several ongoing development projects underway.

But while Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is focused on the city, he is also thinking about the possibility of congressional redistricting in Missouri. Lawmakers are currently convening for a special session in Jefferson City, with GOP lawmakers looking to dilute Democratic voting power around Kansas City.

Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date that the Democratic Party is "not dead" in the state of Missouri, and won't be wounded further by redistricting congressional seats.

"I think Republicans are going to get an 'own goal' on this one, because I think they have attempted to draw a district that is very unhelpful for the 4th District (of Missouri) office holder in Mark Alford," he said.

If the new map passes, Lucas would live in the redrawn 4th District himself — and says he would "absolutely be willing" to run against Alford for that seat.

“It is not my life's dream to actually be in the U.S. House,” Lucas said. “I think being mayor is more fun. But on this one, no, we're not going to sit back. I expect us to battle for a 5-3 map. That would mean picking up Mark Alford’s seat, keeping Emanuel Cleaver’s seat, and, frankly, to field competitive candidates in the Northland seat that's currently held by Sam Graves.”

Close up image of a man gesturing with his left hand and talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Lucas also spoke out against President Trump's deployment of the National Guard to cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C. — which he said undermine the local, state and federal partnerships in law enforcement.

The mayor said he isn't particularly worried about Trump pulling such a "stunt" in Kansas City. The KCPD is already under the control of the state of Missouri, through a Board of Police Commissioners that is mostly appointed by the governor.

Still, Lucas said he has long wished for more investment from the federal government in the fight against gun violence and in combatting the fentanyl crisis.

“We have a gun violence problem in Kansas City and in Memphis and New Orleans and St. Louis," Lucas said. "If they could get these guns off the streets so they’re not in the hands of 14-year-olds who can pick them up for $20, that would make a difference on public safety in Kansas City tomorrow.”

KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates and Peggy Lowe contributed reporting.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
