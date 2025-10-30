© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7

Are you a Kansas Citian who voted for Trump? KCUR wants to hear your thoughts

KCUR | By Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump signs a document in the Oval Office at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025.

KCUR’s Up To Date wants to hear from people around Missouri and Kansas who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. How do you feel about the president’s policies and agenda over the first months of his second term? What issues would you like to see him address?

Both Missouri and Kansas voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. So how do voters in our region feel about his performance in office so far?

For an upcoming episode, KCUR’s Up To Date wants to hear from people who voted for Trump about their opinions — positively, negatively or perhaps somewhere in between — about the president, the country’s direction and what you hope to see next.

Call 816-235-8930 and leave a message on the Up To Date voicemail line with your name, where you’re calling from, and your feelings about the president and his policies. We may include your responses on an upcoming show.

Or you can email Up To Date at uptodate@kcur.org, and our producers may reach out to you.

Trump has already signed nearly as many executive orders during the first year of his second term as he signed during his initial four-year term in the White House.

He’s acted quickly on his priorities, decreasing border crossing from more than 61,000 in January to steadily below 12,000 since February. And he’s pursued action against what his administration alleges are drug smuggling vessels off the coast of South America.

The ceasefire between Gaza and Israel has received bipartisan recognition, with 47% of Americans saying they approve of his handling of the yearslong war.

However, his fast work at transforming the government and approach to international trade has created turbulence. Nearly 60,000 federal workers were laid off or took buyouts following a massive shakeup by the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency.

The president’s tariff policies created instability in the markets, leaving some small businesses and farmers increasingly worried about their future.

How do you feel about these decisions? What has been working for you as a voter, and what is falling short? Let us know your thoughts.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Donald TrumpvotersMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024Elections
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR