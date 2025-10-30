Are you a Kansas Citian who voted for Trump? KCUR wants to hear your thoughts

Both Missouri and Kansas voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. So how do voters in our region feel about his performance in office so far?

For an upcoming episode, KCUR’s Up To Date wants to hear from people who voted for Trump about their opinions — positively, negatively or perhaps somewhere in between — about the president, the country’s direction and what you hope to see next.

Call 816-235-8930 and leave a message on the Up To Date voicemail line with your name, where you’re calling from, and your feelings about the president and his policies. We may include your responses on an upcoming show.

Or you can email Up To Date at uptodate@kcur.org , and our producers may reach out to you.

Trump has already signed nearly as many executive orders during the first year of his second term as he signed during his initial four-year term in the White House.

He’s acted quickly on his priorities, decreasing border crossing from more than 61,000 in January to steadily below 12,000 since February. And he’s pursued action against what his administration alleges are drug smuggling vessels off the coast of South America.

The ceasefire between Gaza and Israel has received bipartisan recognition , with 47% of Americans saying they approve of his handling of the yearslong war.

However, his fast work at transforming the government and approach to international trade has created turbulence. Nearly 60,000 federal workers were laid off or took buyouts following a massive shakeup by the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency.

The president’s tariff policies created instability in the markets , leaving some small businesses and farmers increasingly worried about their future.

How do you feel about these decisions? What has been working for you as a voter, and what is falling short? Let us know your thoughts.