Looking for a way to feed your family? Kansas City pantries and kitchens are here to help

The Kansas City metro is home to more than 30,000 federal workers who are affected by what on Tuesday became the longest federal shutdown in history, reaching its 35th day. About half of federal employees are furloughed, and not receiving a paycheck. The other half are considered essential workers. They are working, also without pay . According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities , 11% of Missourians and 6% of Kansans receive SNAP benefits.

Adding to the hardship, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase food, faced the complete loss of that support when the Trump administration tried to freeze funds on Nov. 1. Two federal judges ruled interrupting funding of the country's largest anti-hunger program was illegal and funding has been partially restored by tapping into federal contingency funds. But the administration has said only half the funding will be available, and distributions will come late.

Dustin Hare, the Economic Security Policy Advisor of Kansas Action for Children, told the Kansas News Service it's still unclear when funds will arrive, and when they do, how far they will go.

“If families receive half their food budget this month, then that means they're going to be able to eat for half the month, or roughly 15 days,” Hare said.

Kansas Appleseed is an advocacy nonprofit that lobbies for social justice and resources, including access to food, on behalf of Kansans. Haley Kotter of Kansas Appleseed says residents are already feeling pinched. "Food pantries and the food banks have much longer lines, especially over the last couple weeks because people don't know when or if they'll receive their benefits,” she said.

Elizabeth Keever, Chief Resource Officer of the Harvesters Community Food Network, said Jackson County, Missouri, in particular, will be dramatically affected .

“There are 92,000 folks in that county who are on SNAP benefits, and the monthly distribution that is anticipated for that county alone is $19 million,” Keever said.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday that SNAP benefits would not resume until “Radical Left Democrats” reopen the government, a claim his press secretary walked back later in the day.

Here are some of the pantries and kitchens currently stepping up to serve those in need at this time.

Pantries — Missouri

Bishop Sullivan Center

3936 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64110

Hours: Monday - Friday. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Brooking Heights Baptist

9500 E. 53rd Street, Raytown, Missouri 64133

Hours: Sunday 12:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

First and third Wednesdays: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

By appointment only



Community Christian Church

4601 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday 9a.m. - 11a.m.

Second and third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month



Fairmount Community Center 217 S. Cedar Avenue, Independence, Missouri 64052

Hours: Monday 3:30-4:30 First and third Mondays



Guadalupe Center Inc.

1512 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64127

Hours: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Jewish Family Services

425 E. 63rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64110

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Appointment only



Life Connection 3883 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Independence, Missouri 64052

Hours: Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Every third Saturday



Southside First Baptist Church

2015 E. 50th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64130

Hours: Wednesday 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.



St. Andrew United Methodist Church

4601 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64130

Hours: Wednesday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church

4444 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, Mo. 64110

Hours: Friday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.



Saint James United Methodist Church 5540 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, Mo. 64110

Hours: Wednesday 4p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Second and third Wednesday each month



Unity Southeast Kansas City

3421 Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, Mo. 64132

Hours: Sunday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pantries — Kansas

Avenue of Life

500 N 7th Street Trafficway, Kansas City, Kansas 66101

Hours: Saturday 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. First and third Saturday



Bridges of Hope

933 Argentine Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas 66105

Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.



Catholic Charities

1708 Steele Road, Kansas City, KS 66106

Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Immanuel Community Outreach Association

3232 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66106

Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.



Kansas City Dream Center

1500 Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66102

Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

By appointment only



Mission Community Food Pantry

5601 W. 62nd Street, Mission, Kansas 66202

Hours: Thursday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Thursday only



ReNewed Hope Food Pantry

8714 Antioch Road, Overland Park, Kansas 66212

Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.



Santa Fe Waystation

6422 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66202

Hours: Monday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.



The Hub

3730 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66106

Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Second Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Our Savior Lutheran Church

4153 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas 66103

Hours: Monday, Tuesday 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Drive through only



Village Initiative Inc.

3004 N. 27th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66104

Hours: Wednesday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays

You can find a full list of pantries on the Harvesters website.

Meals

Any local Hy-Vee grocery store with hot food service.

Hours: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. from Nov. 3rd-7th Adults get discounts. Kids eat free.



505 E. Walnut Street, Raymore, Missouri 64083

Hours: Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kids eat free



6800 Eastwood Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri 64129

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Different locations may be open on different days. Check website for times

Kids eat free



750 The Paseo, Kansas City, Missouri 64106

Hours: Monday - Friday. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.



3101 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109

Hours: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Kids eat free.