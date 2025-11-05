Looking for a way to feed your family? Kansas City pantries and kitchens are here to help
Many Kansas City families are worried about their next meal. The government shutdown has left thousands of federal workers in the metro without a paycheck. At the same time, vouchers for the purchase of food have been cut back and delayed. Here’s a list of pantries and kitchens who are meeting the demand.
The Kansas City metro is home to more than 30,000 federal workers who are affected by what on Tuesday became the longest federal shutdown in history, reaching its 35th day. About half of federal employees are furloughed, and not receiving a paycheck. The other half are considered essential workers. They are working, also without pay. According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, 11% of Missourians and 6% of Kansans receive SNAP benefits.
Adding to the hardship, recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase food, faced the complete loss of that support when the Trump administration tried to freeze funds on Nov. 1. Two federal judges ruled interrupting funding of the country's largest anti-hunger program was illegal and funding has been partially restored by tapping into federal contingency funds. But the administration has said only half the funding will be available, and distributions will come late.
Dustin Hare, the Economic Security Policy Advisor of Kansas Action for Children, told the Kansas News Service it's still unclear when funds will arrive, and when they do, how far they will go.
“If families receive half their food budget this month, then that means they're going to be able to eat for half the month, or roughly 15 days,” Hare said.
Kansas Appleseed is an advocacy nonprofit that lobbies for social justice and resources, including access to food, on behalf of Kansans. Haley Kotter of Kansas Appleseed says residents are already feeling pinched. "Food pantries and the food banks have much longer lines, especially over the last couple weeks because people don't know when or if they'll receive their benefits,” she said.
Elizabeth Keever, Chief Resource Officer of the Harvesters Community Food Network, said Jackson County, Missouri, in particular, will be dramatically affected.
“There are 92,000 folks in that county who are on SNAP benefits, and the monthly distribution that is anticipated for that county alone is $19 million,” Keever said.
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday that SNAP benefits would not resume until “Radical Left Democrats” reopen the government, a claim his press secretary walked back later in the day.
Here are some of the pantries and kitchens currently stepping up to serve those in need at this time.
Pantries — Missouri
- Bishop Sullivan Center
3936 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64110
Hours: Monday - Friday. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Brooking Heights Baptist
9500 E. 53rd Street, Raytown, Missouri 64133
Hours: Sunday 12:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
First and third Wednesdays: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
By appointment only
- Community Christian Church
4601 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64112
Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday 9a.m. - 11a.m.
Second and third Tuesday and Wednesday of each month
Fairmount Community Center
217 S. Cedar Avenue, Independence, Missouri 64052
Hours: Monday 3:30-4:30 First and third Mondays
- Guadalupe Center Inc.
1512 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64127
Hours: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Jewish Family Services
425 E. 63rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64110
Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Appointment only
Life Connection
3883 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Independence, Missouri 64052
Hours: Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Every third Saturday
- Southside First Baptist Church
2015 E. 50th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64130
Hours: Wednesday 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- St. Andrew United Methodist Church
4601 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64130
Hours: Wednesday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church
4444 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, Mo. 64110
Hours: Friday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Saint James United Methodist Church
5540 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, Mo. 64110
Hours: Wednesday 4p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Second and third Wednesday each month
- Unity Southeast Kansas City
3421 Meyer Boulevard, Kansas City, Mo. 64132
Hours: Sunday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Pantries — Kansas
- Avenue of Life
500 N 7th Street Trafficway, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Hours: Saturday 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. First and third Saturday
- Bridges of Hope
933 Argentine Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas 66105
Hours: Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Catholic Charities
1708 Steele Road, Kansas City, KS 66106
Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Immanuel Community Outreach Association
3232 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66106
Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
- Kansas City Dream Center
1500 Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66102
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
By appointment only
- Mission Community Food Pantry
5601 W. 62nd Street, Mission, Kansas 66202
Hours: Thursday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Thursday only
- ReNewed Hope Food Pantry
8714 Antioch Road, Overland Park, Kansas 66212
Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Santa Fe Waystation
6422 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas 66202
Hours: Monday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- The Hub
3730 Metropolitan Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66106
Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Second Saturday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Our Savior Lutheran Church
4153 Rainbow Boulevard, Kansas City, Kansas 66103
Hours: Monday, Tuesday 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Drive through only
- Village Initiative Inc.
3004 N. 27th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66104
Hours: Wednesday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Second and fourth Wednesdays
You can find a full list of pantries on the Harvesters website.
Meals
Any local Hy-Vee grocery store with hot food service.
Hours: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. from Nov. 3rd-7th Adults get discounts. Kids eat free.
505 E. Walnut Street, Raymore, Missouri 64083
Hours: Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Kids eat free
6800 Eastwood Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri 64129
Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Different locations may be open on different days. Check website for times
Kids eat free
750 The Paseo, Kansas City, Missouri 64106
Hours: Monday - Friday. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
3101 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109
Hours: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Kids eat free.