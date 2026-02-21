Kansas governor declared a state of emergency ahead of World Cup. Here's why

The 2026 North American FIFA World Cup prompted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to declare a state of disaster emergency in three counties, anticipating effects from four base camps in the Kansas City-area.

The influx of an estimated 650,000 visitors to the region is expected to place strain on public safety, emergency and transportation services, said House Majority Leader Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican.

The governor declared a state of emergency Feb. 9 for Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas counties, but her authority is limited to a 15-day declaration.The Legislature must approve a longer timespan. Without a disaster declaration, the federal government won’t assist state and city agencies — local officials couldn’t even ask for help, Croft said.

The declaration does not foretell impending doom. It is a procedural step states must take to solidify federal assistance for local agencies.

The House on Tuesday nearly unanimously approved extending Kelly’s emergency declaration to July 30, 2026, encompassing six matches from June 16-July 11 and related events leading up to and following kickoff.

Four teams are expected to roost in the Kansas City area.

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion team, will set up its home base at the Sporting KC Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Kansas City, Missouri’s Swope Park soccer village will serve as England’s home base. The Netherlands will be stationed at the KC Current Training Center in Kansas City, Missouri. And the University of Kansas’ Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence will be Algeria’s home base.

The Kansas City area is one of 11 locations across the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada that will play host to teams from across the world, attracting more than five million visitors and generating tens of billions of dollars in economic activity.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency already awarded Kansas and Missouri millions of dollars in December to boost security for the World Cup by improving the states’ ability to detect and track drones. Kansas received the least amount of money out of the 11 other host states with more than $5 million. Missouri received more than $14 million.

An additional $625 million in federal funding is available for security and preparation, which is set to be awarded to Missouri on behalf of Kansas, according to federal grant information.

The funds are meant to help governments execute the necessary security protocols to protect players, staff, attendees, venues and infrastructure in each host location and protect against potential terrorist attacks, according to FEMA.

A majority of House members Wednesday also voted in favor of a bill forbidding local governments from restricting the volume of short-term rentals between May 15 and July 25 and allowing them to collect transient guest taxes, which are typically applied to hotels, from short-term rentals during the same time frame.

The bill, if it passes the Senate and is signed by the governor, could free up more lodging options, such as Airbnbs, for World Cup visitors.

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.