Trying to buy World Cup tickets through FIFA's lottery system is a real expensive headache

FIFA probably couldn’t have made the World Cup ticket process more complicated if they tried. I’ll give you a peek behind the scenes, but I can’t promise it’ll make any more sense.

Like millions of other people around the globe, I’ve been trying for months to snag seats for one of the World Cup games happening in Kansas City. Considering that this event only happens once every four years — and it’s happening in my own backyard! — it really felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A bit of a splurge, sure, but I felt worth saving up for. (Adding insult to injury: FIFA makes it nearly impossible for a public media newsroom like ours to get a press pass, so that route was off the table!)

But even though there are six whole games to choose from in KC, you can’t just buy a World Cup ticket. That would be too easy. Instead, FIFA made ticketing a pretty opaque lottery system with multiple phases. In the fall, fans had some limited windows to put their name in for the chance to purchase a seat, without knowing which teams would play where.

I tried both times, and I was denied both times. Maybe a game wasn’t in the cards after all.

I didn’t give up hope, though. Worst case scenario, I could scan the resale marketplace, or try for the last-minute single-ticket sales closer to kickoff time. (Those will open in April.)

In December, after the World Cup draw was finalized, FIFA opened up a “Random Selection Draw.” You could apply for some seats (no, you don’t get to choose which ones) at specific games, but had to put in your payment information ahead of time.

So if FIFA drew your name, you’d automatically get charged that amount — hundreds of dollars per ticket — with no opportunity to back out. High stakes! Stressful! Possibly a bad financial decision!

But readers, I’m happy to say that you’ll find me in the crowd at the Ecuador vs. Curaçao match this June. Now, I have to figure out how to get to Arrowhead Stadium without shelling out even more money for parking…

Everyone is making Kansas City their base camp this summer

It’s been a busy few weeks for base camp announcements, as countries finalize their deals for where they’ll live and train for the duration of the World Cup. And by our count, Kansas City may be the most popular spot of them all. We’re the only Midwest city to host, after all, which means we’re also the most centrally located.

It was already a big deal that the reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, will play one of their group stage matches in town. Now we know Lionel Messi and his team will be based at Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, the training facility for Sporting KC . (Maybe Messi will stop by this Argentinian restaurant in Shawnee! )

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Team England will be training this summer at Swope Soccer Village on Lewis Road off E. 63rd Street.

Team England will train at Swope Soccer Village , the former base for Sporting Kansas City, and stay at a Prairie Village hotel. And we also snagged the Netherlands , who will use the Kansas City Current facilities in Riverside.

There’s still one more location in the region available, Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, and word has it that Algeria is interested.

Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Festival announces info

The local group planning for the tournament has announced dates and key details for the FIFA Fan Festival that will take over the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

KC2026 announced yesterday the festival will be open at least 18 days in June and July, including all Kansas City match days, every U.S. Men’s National Team match day, and July 4 — America’s 250th anniversary.

General admission at the FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City is free, but on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s a capacity limit of 25,000 people. Get details here from KCUR’s Julie Denesha.

KC2026 A bird's eye view rendering shows a second stage for live music and a range of entertainment at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

Lots of visitors means lots of Airbnbs

Hundreds of residents are applying to cash in on the influx of tourists and soccer fans this summer by renting out their properties.

Kansas City staff told KCUR’s Celisa Calacal that they’ve received more than 200 applications since December, when the city opened a new major events short-term rental permit designation. Potential hosts have to pay $50, which allows them to operate a short-term rental from May 3 to July 31, covering the entirety of the World Cup.

Somewhere between 800 and 1,000 rentals are expected to be available by the time the games start. Which is solid, because people are already looking. Axios reports that rental demand in Kansas City is up 377% year-over-year , more than any other host city in the U.S. and Canada. Only Mexican cities are seeing more demand. That’s also put prices way, way up — good news if you’re an eager homeowner trying to make some cash.

