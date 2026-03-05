Missouri university student killed in US-Israel war with Iran

A Missouri student is among the half-dozen U.S. service members who have been killed in the United States and Israel's war with Iran.

Capt. Cody Khork, 35, was killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday, according to American officials . He was a student at Webster University in St. Louis.

In response, Iran launched a series of missiles across the region — including multiple Arab countries in the Perisan Gulf that host U.S. military bases.

"We honor our fallen heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the Army Reserve Command, in a statement.

Webster released a statement Wednesday evening confirming that Khork was a student pursuing an online master's degree in business and organizational security management.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends as we reach out to his classmates to provide support," said John Buck, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, in a statement.

Khork's family released a statement on Wednesday remembering him as "the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him."

Khork, who was from Winter Haven, Florida, joined the ROTC program while pursuing an undergraduate degree at Florida Southern College.

"That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was," read the family statement.