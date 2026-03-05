© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri university student killed in US-Israel war with Iran

St. Louis Public Radio | By Hiba Ahmad
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:25 AM CST
Capt. Cody Khork of the Army Reserves was killed by a drone strike in Kuwait during the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.
U.S. Army Reserve
Capt. Cody Khork of the Army Reserves was killed by a drone strike in Kuwait during the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Cody Khork, a student at Webster University, was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and stationed in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. He was killed alongside five other service members in the war with Iran.

A Missouri student is among the half-dozen U.S. service members who have been killed in the United States and Israel's war with Iran.

Capt. Cody Khork, 35, was killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday, according to American officialsHe was a student at Webster University in St. Louis.

In response, Iran launched a series of missiles across the region — including multiple Arab countries in the Perisan Gulf that host U.S. military bases.

"We honor our fallen heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the Army Reserve Command, in a statement.

Webster released a statement Wednesday evening confirming that Khork was a student pursuing an online master's degree in business and organizational security management.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends as we reach out to his classmates to provide support," said John Buck, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, in a statement.

Khork's family released a statement on Wednesday remembering him as "the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him."

Khork, who was from Winter Haven, Florida, joined the ROTC program while pursuing an undergraduate degree at Florida Southern College.

"That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was," read the family statement.

Nearly 800 Iranians have been killed, which includes both civilians and the nation's leadership, after four days of war, according to the Associated Press.
Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government IranKuwaitIsraelbombarmyDeath
Hiba Ahmad
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR