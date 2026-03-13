Plan to eliminate Missouri's income tax heads to state senate

A plan to eventually eliminate Missouri's income tax moved forward Thursday with approval from House lawmakers.

The House voted 98-54 to pass the resolution. It now goes to the Senate, where leadership says lowering the state income tax is a priority.

The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would give lawmakers authority to expand sales and use taxes in pursuit of eliminating the state income tax.

Republicans are largely in support of the bill, saying it will allow Missourians to spend their money the way they want.

"We have a historic opportunity to help Missourians to have more take-home pay, and they can choose to spend that," Rep. John Martin, R-Columbia, said.

House Speaker Jon Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, who is the sponsor of one of the resolutions, said Thursday it was likely the most consequential measure he's taken up in his eight years in the House.

"I think this takes a bold step and takes it to the voters and says, 'Do you want to look at doing this another way?'" Patterson said.

When the resolution was in committee , Patterson said the state's tax system needs to be modernized. That could include taxing digital products.

The amendment establishes a mechanism to reduce and eliminate the state income tax based on increases to net general revenue collections.

If those rate reductions under the amendment cause the individual income tax rate to drop to below 1.4%, then the tax rate is lowered to zero.

If the income tax isn't eliminated by Jan. 1, 2032, the tax may continue until it is ended.

State income tax makes up a significant portion of the state's budget.

Democrats voiced concern that the elimination of state income taxes would create a large deficit in the budget that other revenues, like sales taxes, would have to make up.

The nonpartisan Missouri Budget Project said eliminating the income tax while increasing sales taxes will cost up to 80% of Missourians more overall, while "blowing a $5 billion hole in our state budget."

Democrats said on the House floor this week it would allow lawmakers to pass massive sales and use tax hikes.

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, called the resolution the largest sales tax hike in Missouri's history. She said it would particularly hurt seniors, who largely do not pay income tax.

"We have done a kindness to our seniors over the years by eliminating their income tax burden on Social Security. What are we doing? We are negating that. Why did we bother doing that if we are going to make them pay more in sales taxes on the other end?" Aune said.

Rep. Emily Weber, D-Kansas City, spoke on possible political consequences. She compared the resolution to the tax cuts implemented by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012.

"This is Sam Brownback 2.0. It didn't work in Kansas. But guess what happened in Kansas after Sam Brownback did this experiment? They got a woman Democratic governor," Weber said.

Gov. Mike Kehoe has prioritized eliminating the state income tax and spoke on the proposed amendment during this year's State of the State address.

The resolutions are HJR 173 and 174

House approves sex trafficking legislation

The House also sent a bill to Kehoe's desk that targets child sex trafficking and grooming.

Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, co-sponsored the legislation, which passed the chamber Thursday 134-2.

"My hope is we can leave here today knowing that we have accomplished something significant in the fight against modern-day slavery," Myers said, adding that the legislation is the product of several years of conversations.

If Kehoe signs it into law, HB 2273 would establish grooming a minor as an offense. If a child was forced into a sexual act because of the grooming, penalties would be more serious.

Those convicted of the crime would not be eligible for parole, probation or conditional release until they have served five years of their sentence. Under the legislation, victims would be allowed to seek damages up to 20 years past their 21st birthday.

The legislation requires Missouri paramedics, county prosecutors, juvenile officers, social workers and police to undergo training on sex and human trafficking.

It establishes a statewide council, committee and fund to prevent trafficking and help Missourians recognize grooming. The efforts would be led by the attorney general's office.

The legislation also repeals the requirement that a victim of nonconsensual sharing of private sexual photos be at least 18 and allows people convicted of prostitution to apply for their records to be expunged.

Rep. Pattie Mansur, D-Kansas City, said that was one provision she especially appreciated.

"They got it done so we can all take a victory lap," Mansur said.



