© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missouri Republicans want to eliminate the income tax. Here’s what their plan entails

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Austin Johnson
/
The Beacon Kansas City
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

A resolution in the Missouri General Assembly, if approved, would create a process to eliminate the individual income tax as soon as 2032. It would allow for an expansion of some sales taxes to recoup funding lost as a result of lowering or eliminating this tax. Any resolution passed in the statehouse would have to be approved by voters.

Could Missouri eliminate its income tax? For Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, it’s a priority to ensure growth for the state’s future.

“Missouri brings real strength to the table in recruiting jobs and investments. But when we’re competing against states like Tennessee and Texas, states with no individual income tax, too often the conversation ends before it truly begins,” Kehoe said.

Eliminating the individual income tax, Kehoe said at his State of the State address in January, will attract businesses and workers to Missouri — something the state has struggled to do in recent years.

Rep. Bishop Davidson, a Republican who represents part of Greene County, near Springfield, agrees. Simply lowering them further isn’t enough, he says.

“There's a huge difference between zero and any other number,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And until you get to zero, that growth is going to be hard to realize.”

Davidson is the sponsor of House Joint Resolutions 173 and 174, which would begin the process of eliminating the income tax. They would create a mechanism to do it over time, and allow for the state to potentially expand some sales taxes to recoup funding the state loses as a result.

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a Democrat representing Platte County, says she’s concerned eliminating the income tax could essentially raise taxes on the average Missourian through increases on sales taxes.

“This hamstrings a future General Assembly. They're going to see as much as $9 billion lost from our general revenue, which is what we get in income taxes. We have to make that up somehow,” Aune said.

The resolution, if passed in the Missouri General Assembly, must be approved by voters. They could weigh in as soon as November.

  • Rep. Bishop Davidson, Republican representing part of Greene County
  • Rep. Ashley Aune, Missouri House Minority Leader
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri constitutionMissouri legislatureIncome Taxesincome tax cutspoliticsGovernmentMissouri government
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR