Missouri begins emergency preparations for World Cup, now two months away

Just before Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe held a press conference with officials, he signed an executive order that officially puts the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan into effect before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

The plan activates the deployment of Missouri National Guard troops to Kansas City and allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions for easier assistance. Kehoe said around 110 service members, primarily from the Missouri National Guard’s quick reaction force, will head to the metro.

“Ensuring a safe and secure FIFA World Cup is a top priority, and the state of Missouri is prepared to fully support its interagency partners in this team effort,” Kehoe said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and FBI agents will rotate throughout the events to help with crowd management, rapid incident response and surveillance, among other things.

Missouri previously received federal funding for drone security during the tournament in December, with $14.2 million going toward the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program.

At the press conference, FBI Co-Deputy Director — and former Missouri attorney general — Andrew Bailey said the FBI will prioritize space at the National Counter-UAS Training Center in Huntsville, Alabama for host city law enforcement agencies.

Bailey said this includes personnel from the Kansas City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Counter drone work is not new,” Bailey said. “It is something that the FBI undertakes at every special event, outdoor event, that we help secure and we will be prepared to mitigate against that threat in Kansas City.”

Channa Steinmetz / Startland News Mayor Quinton Lucas cheers alongside fans June 16, 2022, at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said the tournament sets the stage to create lasting and sustainable impact for Kansas City businesses and communities, but only if the city takes safety and security seriously.

“Our success really means delivering an experience where fans feel safe, where operations are seamless, and our community sees lasting benefit from hosting the world,” Kramer said. “And through the strong partnerships and clear coordination on display today, we are ready to meet the moment.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said planning began the moment that Kansas City was announced as one of the host cities.