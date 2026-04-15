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Missouri begins emergency preparations for World Cup, now two months away

KCUR | By Kowthar Shire
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City's World Cup kickoff event in Overland Park on June 22, 2025, marking a year before the tournament.
KC2026
Scarves aloft, Ali Samaniego, at left, and Veronica Brewer, celebrate at a region-wide watch party for the Final Draw. In the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 26, the event drew a crowd Friday morning to KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe met with local and federal public safety officials on Monday to discuss the state’s emergency security protocol, which includes sending more than 100 Missouri National Guard service members and state troopers to the metro.

Just before Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe held a press conference with officials, he signed an executive order that officially puts the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan into effect before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

The plan activates the deployment of Missouri National Guard troops to Kansas City and allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions for easier assistance. Kehoe said around 110 service members, primarily from the Missouri National Guard’s quick reaction force, will head to the metro.

“Ensuring a safe and secure FIFA World Cup is a top priority, and the state of Missouri is prepared to fully support its interagency partners in this team effort,” Kehoe said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and FBI agents will rotate throughout the events to help with crowd management, rapid incident response and surveillance, among other things.

Missouri previously received federal funding for drone security during the tournament in December, with $14.2 million going toward the Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program.

At the press conference, FBI Co-Deputy Director — and former Missouri attorney general — Andrew Bailey said the FBI will prioritize space at the National Counter-UAS Training Center in Huntsville, Alabama for host city law enforcement agencies.

Bailey said this includes personnel from the Kansas City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Counter drone work is not new,” Bailey said. “It is something that the FBI undertakes at every special event, outdoor event, that we help secure and we will be prepared to mitigate against that threat in Kansas City.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas cheers alongside fans June 16, 2022, at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.
Channa Steinmetz
/
Startland News
Mayor Quinton Lucas cheers alongside fans June 16, 2022, at Power & Light as news breaks that Kansas City will host during the 2026 World Cup.

KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said the tournament sets the stage to create lasting and sustainable impact for Kansas City businesses and communities, but only if the city takes safety and security seriously.

“Our success really means delivering an experience where fans feel safe, where operations are seamless, and our community sees lasting benefit from hosting the world,” Kramer said. “And through the strong partnerships and clear coordination on display today, we are ready to meet the moment.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said planning began the moment that Kansas City was announced as one of the host cities.

KCPD outlined its World Cup plan last year. It includes more drone security and no vacation time for officers. The department received $59 million in federal funding to compensate for overtime pay and enlist additional law enforcement support from other places.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government World CupWorld Cup KCsoccerKansas City Police DepartmentMissouri Highway PatrolMike KehoeKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Kowthar Shire
Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR. Email her at kshire@kcur.org
See stories by Kowthar Shire
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