I took the bus to Kansas City's airport. World Cup tourists, and locals, need better options

On a recent Monday afternoon in March, I walked a couple blocks from the streetcar to hop the 229 bus from downtown Kansas City, at Petticoat Lane and 11th Avenue, heading to the Departures curb at the Kansas City International Airport.

Now, I consider myself a connoisseur of public transit to the airport: I’ve taken the bus or a train to catch planes in five different countries and at least a dozen U.S. cities. And I’ve ridden the 229 to or from MCI at least a half-dozen times.

Over that time, I’ve landed on three main criteria to judge these airport transit routes: Does it run frequently? Is it (relatively) fast? Is it reliable?

Unfortunately, Kansas City’s transportation options to MCI only check some of those boxes — and residents have been complaining about it for years.

For the upcoming World Cup tournament, KC2026, the local organizing committee, will set up airport bus routes that run every 15 minutes. It’ll be a welcome solution for riders like me.

Frequency and reliability

Currently, RideKC only maintains one bus line that drops off at the airport, the 229, beginning at the East Village Transit Center . And it runs only once per hour, which is less frequent than I would like.

My first run with the 229, in early 2022, ended in an expensive rideshare after my bus simply didn’t appear at all. I’d built in a good buffer of time, but waiting another full hour would have cut it too close to make it through security and get to my flight.

On this recent trip, the 229 bus arrived about six minutes late to its scheduled 11:50 a.m. pickup. I tracked the bus on Google Maps, at least, which put me at ease that I wouldn’t be stood up again.

According to RideKC’s interactive dashboard , the 229 was on time for about 83% of its trips in February 2025. As far as reliability, it completed all of its trips that month, which is good news — and especially important if the bus is only showing up once an hour.

In comparison, one route I used to take frequently in Chicago, the Pace Bus 250 running from the northern suburbs to O’Hare International Airport, shows up every 30 minutes. That felt frequent enough to be convenient for any of my flights — and made a no-show or delayed bus less catastrophic.

For your planning purposes: The 229 bus starts its route at the East Village Transit Center every weekday around 3:45 a.m. , arriving at the airport an hour later, and its last route leaves at 9:45 p.m. Flights start leaving MCI around 5 a.m.

Heading south, the first bus leaves the airport just before 5 a.m. and the last around 11 p.m. — although times vary by a few minutes between weekdays and weekends. The last flight into KCI arrives around 1 a.m.

Speed and comfort

At just under an hour, the bus ride from downtown Kansas City to MCI hardly qualifies as “fast.” That’s a bit over two times as long as a car trip.

However, that difference is pretty typical, especially when the vehicle moves at the speed of traffic, rather than in a dedicated or elevated lane. (A proposed rail to the airport has sadly failed to materialize.)

Thankfully, my flight’s 3:30 p.m. takeoff made this trip easier, so I didn’t have to wake up extra early.

Good airport transit also, in my opinion, involves as few transfers as possible, so you’re not hauling luggage between train and bus changes.

Madeline Fox / KCUR 89.3 A small suitcase can wedge between the seats on RideKC buses.

For most people, this is where the airport bus runs into issues. Because if you don’t live near the 229’s starting point downtown, you’ll need to find a way to that street corner before you can even start your hourlong ride.

RideKC offers several busy routes that connect with the 229, such as the Troost Max. The East Village Transit Center, at the start of the 229 route, transfers to 18 different lines. However, many of those buses don’t start running until 5 a.m. or later.

According to the Transit app , where you can find RideKC’s routes and real-time arrival information, the Petticoat stop downtown where I caught the 229 is near more than a dozen other bus routes. Plus, the stop has benches and shelter, unlike many of Kansas City’s bus stops .

On previous trips, I’ve taken the 85 bus, the Troost Max or Main Max to catch the 229, all of which require building in extra time. Otherwise, I’ve had to get a friend to drop me off at the Petticoat stop.

This March, my trip involved only one transfer — I picked up the streetcar a few blocks from my home and took it to the Library platform, before walking another block and a half to the Petticoat stop.

The streetcar runs from 5 a.m. to midnight, or 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. And it’s scheduled to run every 10-18 minutes, depending on whether you’re in peak commuting hours.

But its reach is even smaller than RideKC buses; the line only goes as far south as the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and as far north as the riverfront (once that extension opens this summer).

So Midtown Kansas City is a strategic place to live and work if you want to take public transit — KCUR’s previous reporting shows that’s where most of Kansas City’s most frequent transit options are. If you live outside of the urban core and don’t have a car, you may be out of luck.

Because a late morning bus doesn’t attract too many commuters, I enjoyed a row all to myself, with an empty seat just for my suitcase. When I’ve caught a morning ride, nearly every seat was full. I had to hang onto my suitcase in the aisle for most of the ride or wedge the bag uncomfortably between my knees and the seat in front.

It’s also easier for me as an adult traveling alone. I pretty religiously fly with only a carry-on bag, which takes up less space, but I’ve seen firsthand how traveling with my young nephew requires enough accessories that it’d be nearly impossible to swing without a checked bag.

And an hour-plus transit ride before an hourslong flight would also be a lot to expect from a kid’s attention span.

So how is getting to the airport, overall?

More people are making the same choice I did: RideKC’s interactive dashboard shows a 15.5% increase in ridership on the 229 from February 2025 to February 2026, the latest month with published data (although that includes people taking the route to other stops, like Zona Rosa, rather than all the way to the airport).

The 229 averaged 630 passengers a day in February, putting it in the middle of the pack for RideKC’s most-used bus routes.

It’s hard to get similar data for the other major way that out-of-towners get to Kansas City without driving: Amtrak, by way of Union Station. It’s connected to more bus routes, plus the streetcar, since it’s much more central than the far-flung MCI. But even there, you can see echoes of the airport transit route’s shortcomings.

On a past trip, I caught the 85 bus to Union Station with plenty of time to make the 7:50 a.m. Southwest Chief Amtrak to Chicago. When I came back into Union Station a few days later, though, the buses had stopped running for the night. I had to rideshare back home – putting me in the same position as people who catch the latest flights into MCI.

I’ll be honest, my preferred way to get to the airport is to beg a friend to drop me off and pick me up. It’s faster, there are no transfers, I have more flexibility about when I leave and — luckily for me — my friends and their cars are pretty reliable.

The KC2026 pop-up airport route, which organizers say will go directly between downtown and MCI and run every 15 minutes , would tempt me a lot more.

I hope it goes well enough that they consider keeping the buses around.