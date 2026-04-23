Missouri House passes bill requiring sex-based restrooms and dorms, but enforcement is unclear

The Missouri House passed a bill Monday that would force entities receiving state funding to restrict usage of restrooms, changing areas and sleeping accommodations based on biological sex and codify definitions for "female," "male" and "sex" throughout state statute.

State Rep. Becky Laubinger, a Republican from Park Hills, pitched the legislation as a "vital protection for women." Lax policies and all-gender restrooms, like facilities in the Kansas City International Airport, invite predators, she argued.

"This is about our government facilities forcing people to share those spaces by creating all gender spaces where you don't have the option in those spaces to go to a single sex space," Laubinger said.

But during a House debate over the bill's language last week, Democrats raised numerous issues with the legislation, saying it would be used to target transgender people.

"If you can just call the police and accuse someone of using the wrong bathroom, think about the implications of that," said state Rep. Wick Thomas, a Kansas City Democrat and the House's first transgender member.

The bill lacks an enforcement mechanism, other than allowing people to sue state-funded entities that do not "take reasonable steps" to designate single-sex spaces.

The bill's fiscal note reflects concerns about costly litigation, though state departments could not estimate how much they will be impacted.

The University of Central Missouri projected "an indeterminate fiscal impact," pointing to the "costs associated with enforcement of the regulations."

The bill would require public universities to restrict dorm rooms, bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex. It states that, "no individual shall enter a restroom, changing room or sleeping quarters that is designated for females or males unless he or she is a member of that sex."

State Rep. Keri Ingle, a Democrat from Lee's Summit, asked if this would bar college students from having students of the opposite sex in their dorm rooms overnight.

Laubinger said she had heard complaints from college students who felt uncomfortable when their roommate allowed a significant other to sleep over.

"I understand someone not wanting a boy over," Ingle said. "I don't know why we would legislate that. I don't know why we would put that in the statute."

State Rep. Mark Boyko, a Democrat from Kirkwood, said the bill would bar men from visiting women's dorm rooms at any time. He wouldn't be allowed to help his daughter set up her dorm room as a man, he said.

"I understand the intention you're having," he told Laubinger. "But the words don't match your intention of this bill."

House Republicans offered broad support, calling the bill a basic safety measure.

State Rep. Carolyn Caton, a Blue Springs Republican, said she thinks the legislation would be a "good protection.

"If nothing else, I think it just eases some young ladies' minds," she said.

The bill passed along party lines Monday, apart from a lone Republican "nay" from state Rep. Tara Peters of Rolla, who also voted against the bill at the committee level.



This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

