Kansas City repeals ban on conversion therapy after pressure from Missouri attorney general

Licensed professionals will once again be allowed to perform so-called conversion therapy on minors, after the Kansas City council repealed a previous ban on Thursday.

The scientifically discredited practice seeks to “convert” LGBTQ+ minors to a heterosexual lifestyle, and leading scientific organizations like the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association all strongly condemn the practice.

The 7-5 decision, which came late Thursday evening, wasn’t made happily, and several council members voted against the ordinance in protest. But the majority recognized they had little choice. Passage was needed to avoid future legal challenges and potentially address an ongoing lawsuit.

Earlier this year, a group of Christian counselors and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued the city over the ban. And last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a similar ban in Colorado may be unconstitutional, though the decision technically does not strike down the law.

“I understand the point of this, but conversion therapy is harmful and there's a reason why we banned this,” said 4th District Council member Eric Bunch, who voted against the repeal.

Wyatt Bury and Pamela Eisenreich, both counselors who filed the lawsuit, claim the now-repealed city ordinance violates their free speech. Their lawsuit also targets Jackson County, where there has been a similar ban in place since 2023.

Former Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a statement in February 2025 that the county would stand by its policy. White was later recalled by voters.

"We will defend our law banning the harmful practice of conversion therapy to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “This ordinance reflects our unwavering belief that every individual deserves to live authentically, free from coercive and damaging practices disguised as therapy."

The Kansas City Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee first recommended the city’s conversion therapy ban be repealed on Tuesday.

In reaction to that decision, Holmeswood Church lead pastor David McDaniel voiced his concerns on Facebook.

“No child should be taught to fear or reject who they are,” McDaniel posted. “When faith is used to deepen shame instead of protect life, the church and the citizens of this city must speak clearly: love does not erase people, it calls them beloved.”

With their vote to repeal the ban on Thursday, Kansas City Council members have agreed that businesses and other organizations will also no longer face penalty for misgendering someone, or refusing to use someone’s stated pronouns.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who voted in favor of the repeal, told Council members they could revisit the issue down the road.

“I would always be happy for us to write a new piece of legislation that avoids the types of legal challenges coming our way,” he said. “It would be difficult but, nonetheless, that is always an option.”