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Kansas City workers take big step toward forcing public vote on Royals stadium funding

KCUR | By Brandon Azim
Published June 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A rendering of the proposed Royals ballpark at Crown Center.
Populous
A rendering of the proposed Royals ballpark at Crown Center.

A labor group submitted more than 4,500 signatures for a ballot measure that would give Kansas City voters final say over the city's $600 million financing package for a Crown Center ballpark. Opponents say that money is better spent on improving living conditions for residents.

A group representing low-wage workers submitted thousands of petition signatures in an effort to force a public vote on Kansas City’s new Royals stadium plan.

In April, the Kansas City Council approved a funding plan that would dedicate $600 million in public money to helping the Royals build a $1.9 billion stadium at Crown Center. Because the package would use new sales and earnings tax revenue within a stadium district to pay off city-backed bonds, it is not subject to a public vote.

Almost immediately, the nonprofit Missouri Workers Center announced it would launch a campaign against the deal.

On Friday afternoon, the group brought 4,500 signatures to the Kansas City Clerk’s office. If verified, it would trigger a process to “place a citizens' initiative on the ballot” that would give Kansas City voters final say over the financial commitment.

“Where we’ll be able to vote on what happens with our tax dollars, regardless of what the project is or what’s going on in our city, we should have a say on what our tax dollars get spent on,” Wise said.

However, Kansas City Council would still need to approve the measure to appear on the ballot.

Terrace Wise, a leader for the Missouri Workers Power, said the stadium funds would be better spent on improving the living standards of residents.

“Think about the issues here in Kansas City,” said Wise. “The low wages, affordable houses, the list goes on and on. If you ask me or anyone walking the street, would a billion-dollar stadium help fix any of those issues, and the answer would be no.”

Members of Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center pack Kansas City Council chambers on Thursday to oppose the passage of a financing deal for a new Royals stadium. Sitting behind and around them are members of the building trades unions, who support the deal.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
Members of Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center pack Kansas City Council chambers to oppose the passage of a financing deal for a new Royals stadium. Sitting behind and around them are members of the building trades unions, who support the deal.

The group modeled its approach after a citizens' petition in 2017 that led to a ballot question to approve construction of the new Kansas City airport terminal.

Voters around Kansas City already rejected public funding for a stadium once. In April 2024, Jackson County residents overwhelmingly voted against a 3/8th-cent sales tax extension that would have paid for a new downtown ballpark for the Royals and renovations at the Truman Sports Complex.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced in December 2025 that they would move across state lines, building a $3 billion domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, and a headquarters in Olathe. A few months later, in April 2026, the Royals said they reached a deal with Hallmark Cards for a ballpark district in Crown Center.

“While the Royals and Crown Center redevelopment, including necessary binding agreements, are already well underway, we will continue to look forward to engagement with all members of our community to ensure good-paying jobs are a key part of the project,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement responding to the petition.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas City RoyalsRoyals stadium proposalKansas City CouncilQuinton LucasUnionsservice workersKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Brandon Azim
I was raised on the East Side of Kansas City and feel a strong affinity to communities there. As KCUR's Solutions reporter, I'll be spending time in underserved communities across the metro, exploring how they are responding to their challenges. I will look for evidence to explain why certain responses succeed while others fail, and what we can learn from those outcomes. This might mean sharing successes here or looking into how problems like those in our communities have been successfully addressed elsewhere. Having spent a majority of my life in Kansas City, I want to provide the people I've called friends and family with possible answers to their questions and speak up for those who are not in a position to speak for themselves.
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